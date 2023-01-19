Bungle at boatyard as would-be ramraider gets stuck on gate

An SUV broke down a Hamilton boatyard's electrified gate in an overnight raid attempt but the ute that followed appeared to get stuck - and they both left with nothing.

They showed up at Hamilton’s FC Boats on Latham Court, off Kahikatea Drive, at 5.30am on Thursday, causing an estimated $5000-plus of damage.

The first vehicle, an SUV, took down the gate – crashing on to the plumbing. A second – a Toyota Hilux – soon followed but despite multiple attempts could not get inside.

CCTV footage shared with Stuff shows the vehicle getting stuck in the fence during the third attempt.

The SUV shunted the Hilux out and the vehicles took off following the failed burglary attempt.

Fish City general manager Max Christensen said it was “on the higher end of the scale as far as risk goes”.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Fish City general manager Max Christensen says the attempted burglary on Thursday isn’t a typical ram-raid.

The repairs – plumbing, new gate, and electric fence – would cost at least $5000, Christensen said.

And the yard was now considering extra security measures.

“We have more stuff coming over soon.

“We keep everything on the side and we have got containers that are locked up. They drove around once again and couldn’t really find anything.”

Christensen said he’d heard police had to drop the chase because of the police pursuit policy.

“It’s hard enough to catch on to them, let alone when you do catch on to them later on, they are allowed to drive away from you.”

Kelly Hodel/Stuff The repairs – plumbing, new gate, and electric fence – would at least cost $5000, the manager said.

Fish City put up the electric fence surrounding the store 25 years ago and did the same after buying Fish City Boats yard.

Police did not respond to questions about whether the pursuit was abandoned, but a spokesperson said they were alerted to an attempted burglary of a commercial premises on Kahikatea Drive, Frankton around 8.40am on Thursday.

“A vehicle was used to gain access to the premises. Shortly after, the offenders fled the scene.

“Police are making enquiries to identify and locate the offender(s) and establish if anything was taken.”