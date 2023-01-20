'Unremarkable' rabbit in freezer costs league legend Ron O'Regan $10,000

Greyhound trainers are not allowed any animal “whether dead or alive which might reasonably be capable of being used as a lure or to excite a Greyhound or otherwise” on their training grounds.

The rabbit was unremarkable but the fine it earned New Zealand league rep Ron O’Regan was eye-popping.

Racing Integrity Board (RIB) staff found the rabbit/hare carcass in a freezer at O’Regan’s Paeroa dog kennels, in the Waikato Region, in September last year while they were investigating high cobalt levels in O’Regan’s racing greyhound Big Tasty Meat.

O’Regan, 63, who represented New Zealand in rugby league between 1983 and 1986, trains about 28 greyhounds with his daughter Nyomi.

Greyhound trainers are not allowed any animal “whether dead or alive which might reasonably be capable of being used as a lure or to excite a Greyhound or otherwise” on their training grounds.

Live baiting involves small animals such as a rabbits, possums or piglets being used as a lure or bait to train greyhounds to race around a track.

Although the RIB’s adjudicative committee found no evidence O’Regan, a keen pig hunter, had used the rabbit to train greyhounds, it said he had been negligent in having it on the property and fined him and his daughter the minimum mandatory fine of $10,000.

“The public perception of baiting and luring is that of a horrendous and illegal practice designed to blood Greyhounds, supposedly to give them a winning edge,” the committee said in its decision this week.

O’Regan’s explanation the rabbit had been bowled by his daughter’s partner and put in the freezer for pig dog puppies was plausible, the committee said.

An inspection of the rabbit carcass “identified it had likely sustained a head wound, which has potentially led to its death. Other than for the obvious head wound, the remainder of the carcass was unremarkable”.

“However...there is a high public interest in preventing any offending such as this, that could in other instances involve dead baiting or luring. The Rule has been drafted very strictly in order to reduce any risk that this activity will be engaged in.”

O’Regan told investigators the carcass had been brought on to his property by his daughter’s partner Jake Drought who had hit the rabbit/hare with his vehicle.

Drought kept his pig dog puppies at O’Regan’s kennels and had “chucked” the rabbit in the pig dog food and fishing bait freezer.

He was aware of the rule and had made an “absolute blue”. He had been so busy that the carcass had been overlooked.

After the find, the O’Regan wrote “Pig Dogs Fishing” on the freezer door and underlined it in felt pen. The committee said this could be regarded as an aggravating factor as it could be viewed as creating evidence.

O’Regan did not respond to an emailed message.