WorkSafe says fences to Gore ponds did not deter public access

Lachie Jones' body was found in Gore's wastewater ponds in January 2019. He was three years old when he died. (File photo)

The Gore District Council’s oxidation ponds were fenced in a manner that did not deter people and prevent children from accessing the area, WorkSafe said.

The Gore District Council pleaded guilty to an amended charge of failing to ensure so far as was reasonably practical that the workplace was without risks to the health and safety of any person, in the Gore District Court on Wednesday.

The case comes after three-year-old Lachlan Paul Graham Jones was found dead in an oxidation pond in Gore on January 29, 2019.

The summary of facts were not read out in court and only released to media by Judge RJ Walker on Thursday.

It says the council should have designed, installed and maintained fencing at the ponds to prevent children from accessing them and to deter other members of the public from doing so.

It also says there had been previous sightings of members of the public at the ponds site by a neighbouring farmer, staff working at the dog pound, and the council’s 3 Waters staff, prior to the toddler’s death.

The sightings were predominantly along the Mataura River riverbank, which was not fenced, and there were no sightings of people in proximity to the ponds.

The ponds were surrounded by five-wire fencing with a hot-wire or barbed wire around three sides, except for a short section of wooden slat fencing next to the gate at Grasslands Rd.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Southland dad Paul Jones said he was ‘’disappointed’’ the Gore District Council had pleaded guilty to charges laid by WorkSafe.

Stock proof fencing was the usual standard of fencing in the industry but from a health and safety perspective, climb-proof fencing was desirable, WorkSafe says in the summary.

The council had installed deer fencing around a new plant constructed at the pond site in recognition of the presence of members of the public at the site, both to protect the plant and due to health and safety concerns for members of the public who might attempt to access the plant, the says.

WorkSafe sought the opinion of Dr Kathleen Callaghan, an expert in human factors, and her evidence was included.

Robyn Edie The Gore District Council’s wastewater ponds in 2019. The council has now erected deer fencing around the site. (File photo)

She says the ponds were close to areas where there were children and the site contained ducks, lambs, sheep and a dog pound which might be attractive to children.

Children could also be drawn to areas where access appears to be limited. A padlock on a gate can attract rather than deter an inquisitive child, she says.

“It is my opinion that the proximity and overall nature of the Gore oxidation ponds make it eminently foreseeable that children might enter the pond surrounds. I do not think it was foreseeable that a child as young as three years of age might enter alone but may well enter accompanied by an older child or group of children,’’ she says.

In November 2019, the council erected deer fencing around the ponds after WorkSafe issued two improvement notices to the council, and later granted it an extension to carry out the work.

The council will be sentenced in the Gore District Court on March 6.