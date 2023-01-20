Taranaki murder accused can be named after latest court hearing

The man accused of the December 3 murder of Lionel Peat in Hāwera appeared in the High Court at New Plymouth on Friday. (File photo)

The man accused of murdering of Lionel Peat in South Taranaki late last year has pleaded not guilty and will face trial in 2024.

Friday’s hearing in the New Plymouth High Court also saw name suppression lapse for Tama Wilson-Tipa, who was charged after the death of Peat in Hāwera on December 3.

It is understood the victim and 34-year-old murder accused were flatmates at the time of the alleged crime.

Police launched a homicide investigation after the discovery of 59-year-old Peat’s body at an Albion St property.

The address was not where the pair lived.

Glenn McLean/Stuff The 34-year-old accused was arrested at the Albion St address in Hāwera. (File photo)

On Friday, through defence counsel Paul Keegan, Wilson-Tipa pleaded not guilty to the charge and was remanded in custody ahead of a case review hearing on March 24.

Keegan made no other applications.

Justice Francis Cooke confirmed name suppression would lapse for the accused, and also flagged a trial date of March 4, 2024 in the High Court at New Plymouth.

Peat was farewelled at a memorial service on December 17.

It is believed he had no relatives in New Zealand, but a brother and nephew who lived in Australia.