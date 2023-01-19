Dive squad to search for swimmer missing in Lake Wakatipu near Queenstown

A search is under way for a swimmer in trouble near the reserve at Glenorchy. (file photo)

The police dive squad will arrive on Friday morning to search for a swimmer who went missing near Glenorchy.

The search began on Thursday afternoon when emergency services were notified of a person in trouble in the water.

Otago Lakes Central Area commander Paula Enoka confirmed the person had not been found as of 7.25pm on Thursday.

“The search is continuing this evening, assisted by LandSAR volunteers. The LandSAR volunteers will be conducting a shoreline search.

The national dive squad had been requested and would be deployed on Friday, she said.

Police and ambulance were notified of the incident about 4pm on Thursday.

Jet boats, a helicopter and other swimmers were assisting in the search near the reserve in Glenorchy, about 45km from Queenstown.

“Despite efforts of other swimmers, people on jet boats, and a helicopter, the person has not yet been located.”

Hato Hone St John was called and responded with a helicopter. A person in a minor condition was assessed.

On Friday last week Wānaka man Linkin Kisling died saving his 10-year-old son at the mouth of the Rees River at Glenorchy.

In the North Island a person died and another remains missing following a mass north of Whangamatā on Wednesday.

New Zealand had its worst annual drowning rate in a decade in 2022. Provisional statistics from Water Safety New Zealand showed 91 preventable drownings during the year.