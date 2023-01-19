Swimmer missing in Lake Wakatipu near Queenstown

A search is under way for a swimmer in trouble near the reserve at Glenorchy. (file photo)

A search is under way in Lake Wakatipu at Glenorchy after emergency services were notified of a person in trouble in the water.

Police and ambulance were notified of the incident about 4pm on Thursday.

Jet boats, a helicopter and other swimmers were assisting in a search near the reserve in Glenorchy, about 45km from Queenstown.

On Friday last week Wānaka man Linkin Kisling died saving his 10-year-old son at the mouth of the Rees River at Glenorchy.

In the North Island a person died and another remains missing following a mass north of Whangamatā on Wednesday.

New Zealand had its worst annual drowning rate in a decade in 2022. Provisional statistics from Water Safety New Zealand showed 91 preventable drownings during the year.

More to come.