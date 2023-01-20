Jacinda Ardern 'finally slept well' after announcing resignation

Jacinda Ardern is stepping down as Prime Minister and says she's been humbled by the messages she has received.

Jacinda Ardern says she’s feeling a sense of relief and finally slept well, after announcing her shock resignation as prime minister during a Labour Party caucus retreat on Thursday.

The news has been met with shock from around the world, with international leaders remarking on Ardern’s strength as a leader, as well as the unprecedented vitriol and extreme hatred she faced during her leadership of the country during the covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to Newshub at Napier Airport on Friday, the prime minister said she “slept well for the first time in a long time,” and was “deeply humbled” by the response to her resignation.

Among a “range of emotions,” she said she is also sad, but with a sense of relief, to be stepping down soon after Waitangi Day.

"Even though I am, of course, tinged with sadness, I don't doubt the decision."

After arriving at Wellington Airport on Friday morning, education minister Chris Hipkins said he was not saying “who was in or out,” but there was “no fight” going on about who would be the next prime minister.

“Everyone is just really constructively engaged in making sure we make a good decision.”

Hipkins said he was involved in conversations with his colleagues about making “good sound” decisions about who would be the next prime minister that the party would unite behind.

Minister of Education Chris Hipkins says he could not comment on who was in the contention for the role of prime minister.

“The conversations I have had with colleagues suggest they take their responsibility very very seriously.”

Before the next prime minister was chosen it was important people had the chance to digest the news, and to talk to their colleagues and think about their futures.

Ardern was not only a valued colleague but a close personal friend. He wanted to acknowledge the prime minister’s remarkable five years, where Ardern had faced challenges most prime ministers would not have faced serving twice as long as she had.

Jacinda Ardern had served New Zealand remarkably well, and the country was indebted her.

“I think a lot of people will be sad to see Jacinda go and I am one of those.”

Over the next nine months Labour would continue to provide the country stable leadership and would be “very very competitive” going into the elections.

“New Zealanders will have a real choice.”

At Auckland Airport, Prime Minister Ardern said she would not be leaving her electorate, sparing a by-election, but the Labour leadership contest begins on Sunday.

She said she hopes the contest is “swift,” allowing Labour to get back to focusing on governing.

Ardern will be neutral in the leadership contest but she will vote.

Her deputy, Finance Minister Grant Robertson won’t be running for her job, and Ardern said she respects his decision.

"In the end, I knew I had his support for whatever decision I made."

Despite a swathe of theories about how misogynistic abuse may have contributed to her decision, Ardern said no. Women can lead and also have families, she said.

Women can lead “in a way that in the past, it just wasn’t in the same way,” she said.

"Is there more work to do? Yes, but that was not the cause for my departure.”

While New Zealand was largely surprised by the news, Ardern had given Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese a heads-up before her announcement, she said.

“He has become a friend and I respect him greatly.”