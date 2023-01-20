Police dive squad to search Lake Wakatipu for missing swimmer this afternoon

Searches for the man have been under way since 4pm on Thursday, when emergency services were notified of a person in trouble in the water. (File photo)

A week after recovering a missing swimmer’s body from Lake Wakatipu, the police dive squad is heading to Glenorchy to join the search for another missing person.

“The Police National Dive Squad are expected to arrive in Glenorchy this afternoon to search the water,” police said in a statement on Friday morning.

A search first began about 4pm Thursday after emergency services were notified of a person in trouble in the water.

Police said they were providing support to the family of the missing person.

READ MORE:

* Dive squad to search for swimmer missing in Lake Wakatipu near Queenstown

* Father who died trying to save son in Lake Wakatipu named by relatives

* Police dive squad resume search for man missing at Lake Wakatipu



This latest missing person comes a week after Wānaka man Linkin Kisling died saving his 10-year-old son at the mouth of the Rees River at Glenorchy.

In the North Island, a person died and another remains missing following a rescue involving a group of swimmers north of Whangamatā on Wednesday.

New Zealand had its worst annual drowning rate in a decade in 2022, with provisional statistics from Water Safety New Zealand showing 91 preventable drownings for the year.