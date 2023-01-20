Sign warning of lake danger erected a day after swimmer goes missing

New hazard signs were installed on Friday following the death of Linkin Kisling in Lake Wakatipu, Glenorchy last week. They were erected a day after another swimmer went missing at the same spot.

Signs warning people of the danger of swimming in a Central Otago lake have been installed a day after a second person in a week is presumed drowned in the same spot.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council ordered the signs following the death of Wānaka man Linkin Kisling, who died on Friday last week saving his 10-year-old son in Lake Wakatipu at the mouth of the Rees River at Glenorchy.

They installed the signs on Friday, a day after another swimmer went missing.

A council spokesperson said learning a second person drowned at the head of the lake so soon after the first tragedy was “truly devastating”.

Debbie Jaimeson/Stuff Queenstown Lakes District councillor and Glenorchy resident Niki Gladding patrolling the spot where one swimmer drowned and another is missing at Glenorchy, Lake Wakatipu.

“Our thoughts are first and foremost with the person’s friends and whānau, as well as the Glenorchy community who will naturally share a sense of sadness, shock and loss.”

The question of safety on our waterways was complex and involved several different agencies and the wider community, they said.

“There is no single authority responsible for the choice people make to enter a body of water. However, the steps we are taking to ensure nothing like this happens again is a logical and practical way that council can help at this incredibly sad time.”

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff A father drowned, and another person is missing in near-identical circumstances within a week near Glenorchy in Central Otago.

Glenorchy locals took matters into their own hands to warn people about the deadly swimming spot and erected a handwritten sign with a simple message: No swimming..

A search first began about 4pm on Thursday after emergency services were notified of a person in trouble in the water.

The police national dive squad arrived about 1pm on Friday to search for the missing swimmer.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Memorials on the beach where a person drowned and another remains missing within a week.

Glenorchy resident Niki Gladding, a Queenstown Lakes District councillor, said the community was gutted, frustrated, angry, sad and exhausted.

So many people in the town were first responders and "it's just call-out after call-out", she said.

It was dangerous lakefront, but two drownings in a week in the same spot was a new level of tragedy, she said.

The flow of the river and a sudden drop-off made it more dangerous. People were also experiencing a strong undertow, which she hadn't heard of before. The only sign was one at the end of a wharf, but there were none regarding the "relatively new" hazard.

Both locals and tourists swam at the spot.

Stuff Searches for the man have been under way since 4pm on Thursday, when emergency services were notified of a person in trouble in the water. (File photo)

"It's hot, it's inviting, there is shallow water, but when you get to the end of the shallow, it goes straight down."

Locals were patrolling to warn people - they'd already warned a couple of fishermen on Friday morning, she said.

More signs were expected to go up and a community meeting was planned on Friday.

"My heart goes out to the families and friends of the two men who have drowned in circumstances where they were acting to save a life. It was very brave."

Police said they were providing support to the family of the missing person.

WATER SAFETY NEW ZEALAND It takes less than a minute for a child to drown, whether they are near a bathtub, pool, river or ocean. Water Safety New Zealand reminds adults active and constant supervision of minors saves lives.

In the North Island, a person died and another remains missing following a rescue involving a group of swimmers north of Whangamatā on Wednesday.

New Zealand had its worst annual drowning rate in a decade in 2022, with provisional statistics from Water Safety New Zealand showing 91 preventable drownings for the year.