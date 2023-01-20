Car's crash with median wire barrier backs up traffic on Waikato Expressway
A nearly-seven-km-long queue of traffic formed on Waikato Expressway following a car crashing into the median wire barrier near Tamahere.
The incident happened on SH1 just south of Hamilton about 12.40 pm on Friday.
No injuries were reported.
READ MORE:
* Barrier wires on Waikato Expressway prove their worth in crash
* Barrier repairs on Waikato Expressway likely to cause delays near Te Kauwhata
* Double fatal forces rethink by NZTA to erect a median barrier to prevent future crashes
Road contractors were working in the area and had kept one lane moving, a police spokesperson said.
They said the investigation to establish the cause was underway.
The road was clear by 2pm and congestion was easing, Waka Kotahi said.