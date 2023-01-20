Car's crash with median wire barrier backs up traffic on Waikato Expressway

The crash near Tamahere backed up traffic (file photo).

A nearly-seven-km-long queue of traffic formed on Waikato Expressway following a car crashing into the median wire barrier near Tamahere.

The incident happened on SH1 just south of Hamilton about 12.40 pm on Friday.

No injuries were reported.

Road contractors were working in the area and had kept one lane moving, a police spokesperson said.

They said the investigation to establish the cause was underway.

The road was clear by 2pm and congestion was easing, Waka Kotahi said.