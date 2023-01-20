Bar pulls down 'Retirement Party' post with PM in a woodchipper

A Nelson bar manager has taken down a social media post showing Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in a wood chipper being towed by a hearse after receiving complaints.

Ocean Lodge, in Tāhunanui, Nelson, advertised a ‘Retirement Party’ on Friday to say ‘goodbye to Jacinda’ with 20% off food and drinks on Facebook.

The post attracted flak with one person calling it “an ill-advised idea”.

“How crass,” another wrote.

General manager Samuel Cotton said before the post was pulled, nine out of 113 reactions to the post were upset or angry, meaning most viewed it in a “light-hearted manner”.

“The post has been pulled just because people were taking it the wrong way,” he said.

Nelson communications consultant Johny O'Donnell described the post as “vile” and “absolutely foul”.

He said the PM's resignation had served as a “temperature check” for the nation on where it was at with its public discourse, which he described as at a new low.

“I think it's been quite pretty distressing to see that unfold, particularly in a moment where somebody has clearly called time.”

Ocean Lodge advertised a Retirement Party for Jacinda Ardern on Facebook, but later pulled the post down.

Cotton said the post was removed when “people started taking it as some sort of sexist comment” or that the bar was supporting “National over Labour ... because that’s not what it was about”.

Asked if people might take offence to an image of a woman going through a woodchipper, Cotton said he believed that people could “take offence to anything that they want to take offence to”.

“That whole woodchipper, that was purely just a joke at politicians, it wasn’t directly at her.”

“I do apologise for anyone who has taken it that way, it was in no way meant as a sexist post. That's not what we are about.”

Hotel Motueka’s Facebook post announcing a “celebration” of the prime minister’s retirement.

Cotton said he was a Labour voter himself, and that his personal opinion was that the world needed more female leaders.

Asked if he’d consider making posts that uplifted women, Cotton responded: “Would you be giving me the same phone call and asking the same question if it was the National party in power and Mr Luxon was going through the chipper?”

Would he put Luxon through the woodchipper?

“Personally I would, but it wasn’t Luxon retiring yesterday.”

Motueka Hotel also advertised a celebration of Ardern’s retirement.

Owner Vincent Sibbald said it was neither a “love party” nor a “hate party”.

“It's just another reason to have a good celebration, that there's this change in the winds. And whether those changes are good or bad, we're yet to know, of course.

Sibbald said the event has been “overwhelmingly well-supported”, but admitted there had been some negativity too, in which people expressed their disappointment at the post.

He said his personal Facebook account on Friday morning had been suspended pending identity checks because Facebook users had complained it was fake.

According to Work and Income data, Hotel Motueka received $229,117.60 in wage subsidies during the pandemic.

One woman who commented below Hotel Motueka's post reminded netizens the outgoing PM was “a mother” and someone who had done their best.

“Give her credit instead of dissing her.”

In the Auckland suburb of Kingsland, Shooters Bar also advertised a “Red Witch Leaving Party” on its fence.

Shooters Saloon owner Shayne LaRosa previously made headlines when he stood for the Albert-Eden local board in 2022.

LaRosa said at the time that he believed the Covid-19 vaccines were “sterilising young women to reduce the population”.