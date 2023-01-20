Parole denied for Graham Philip, the first New Zealander jailed for sabotage

Graham Philip was jailed for trying to bring down the North Island power grid and is pictured at the High Court in Hamilton in December 2022.

New Zealand’s only convicted saboteur, Graham Philip, has been denied parole.

Philip was jailed for three years and one month back in December after becoming the first New Zealander to enter guilty pleas to charges of sabotage.

His sentencing also saw the relaxing of suppression orders that had previously stopped Stuff revealing that he attempted to bring down the power grid across the entire North Island in protest against the Covid-19 restrictions and vaccine mandate.

Transpower infrastructure was the target of his sabotage and, while suppressions remain on specifics such as how Philip conducted the sabotage and the extent of the damage, the repair bill was in excess of $1.2m.

After 357 days in custody, Philip became eligible for parole, a written Parole Board decision released to Stuff on Friday said. He was seeking to be released to an address in Taupō.

”That address has not formally been assessed,” the decision said.

”He does not have a release plan to present to the Board.”

The report said Philip’s lawyer Bill Nabney​ had said “there was a need for a psychological assessment” of his client to better understand any future risk to the community.

The report also alluded to “challenging behaviour in the unit”.

”Mr Philip was given the opportunity to provide context around a number of incidents that have been referred to, but at the present time he chooses not to address those matters.”

123RF Philip had become eligible for parole but didn’t have a release plan and had shown “challenging behaviour”, a Parole Board report said (file photo).

It was noted however that there has been “no violent behaviour”.

It also said he had been referred to Psychological Services “given the nature of his offending for an assessment to determine if there is an appropriate treatment pathway”.

“At the present time he is untreated and poses an undue risk to the community and parole will be denied,” the report said.

Philip is due to be seen again in July, by which time a psychological report should be ready, the report said.

At Philip’s sentencing Crown prosecutor Amanda Gordon told the court Philip had shown “no remorse for his offending”.

“That’s very clear from the pre-sentence report.”

She also said it was “concerning” he believed his actions would not have caused harm.

Nabney​ said his client was inspired to act by the vaccine mandate, “a matter that concerned him greatly”.

He said Philip believed “the view of those who oppose Government actions weren’t being heard ... Something needed to be done”.

“But what he did was wrong.”

He also said Philip would have been willing to make reparation payments, if able.