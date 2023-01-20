Awarded and internationally-recognised mental health campaigner unrepentant for personal attacks on Jacinda Ardern

Jacinda Ardern is stepping down as Prime Minister and says she's been humbled by the messages she has received.

A much-awarded rural mental health campaigner is unapologetic for derogatory social media attacks on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and says he plans to “step up” his vitriol.

Marlborough farmer Doug Avery commanded a global rural audience after he detailed his own mental health struggles in his book The Resilient Farmer which saw him deliver seminars through-out New Zealand and the world.

In posts on Facebook and Twitter, Avery, who was awarded the Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2017 and the Landcorp Agricultural Communicator of the Year in 2013, referred to Ardern as “Cindy” and “Aunty Cindy” – a nickname used to infantalise or belittle – and responded positively to posts on his page in which Ardern was termed a “b....” and “Beehive Barbie”.

He has also shared derogatory memes of Foreign Affairs minister Nanaia Mahuta. In April last year Avery was suspended by Facebook for describing Ardern and Damien O’Connor as “The Muppet Show”.

Stuff Avery was considered a leading mental health advocate in rural communities both here and overseas. (file photo)

Avery, considered a role model and leader for mental health issues, would not answer questions regarding the mental health of the politicians he attacked publicly.

Avery said he stood by his online posts.“I’m taking full responsibility for everything I’ve put on there and I will continue to do so. In fact, I will be stepping it up.”

However, he said he could not “take responsibility for other people’s behaviour”.

He denied he was a role model and said he was happy to hand back any awards if he was asked.

Facebook Doug Avery often shared derogative memes including this less offensive one on Ardern.

“I believe I have a role to play in this game and the game has been made that rough by this Government that I must take my place in the group.”

Avery’s stance has come at a time when a spotlight has been shone on the abuse which has been directed to Ardern and other female politicians, after her shock resignation on Thursday.

Misogynistic posts on rural social media platforms have been prolific in the community since she became prime minister and have been difficult for large platforms to control.

Duncan Humm, an administrator for the Facebook page NZ Farming, said derogatory posts had worsened in recent years and the fringes had become “quite a lot nastier”.

The page has the largest agricultural following in New Zealand with nearly 240,000 followers and Humm is one of a handful of administrators moderating comments while having a day job.

facebook Avery had a history of personal attacks on the prime minister despite his leadership role in the rural community.

He said it had been surprising to see some reputable farming leaders on the page who have shown a different side, including Avery.

“Pre social media you never saw that stuff. It’s really quite remarkable how some people have shown their true colours.”

Humm said he shut down any personal comments on politicians and worked with co-founder Tyler Fifield on content.

The pair tried to strike a balance which allowed people to have a say without resorting to personal attacks. But Humm said it was “a real challenge” and “it does cause a lot of stress”.

Facebook Not all of Doug Avery’s followers agreed with his sentiments.

Groundswell NZ co-ordinator Bryce McKenzie said he did not want to stifle debate but was against personal attacks on Ardern. He said recidivist offenders on social media or at public protests were swiftly dealt with.

“There’s a clear line.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The Marlborough farmer produced a popular book on his mental health struggles. (file photo)

The level of hatred directed at Ardern was highlighted by former Prime Minister Helen Clark on Thursday in a personal tribute.

Clark said the pressures on prime ministers were always great “but in this era of social media, clickbait, and 24/7 media cycles, Jacinda has faced a level of hatred and vitriol which in my experience is unprecedented in our country.

“Our society could now usefully reflect on whether it wants to continue to tolerate the excessive polarisation which is making politics an increasingly unattractive calling.”

The NZ Agricultural Guild of Journalists which awarded the Agricultural Communicator of the Year refused to comment on Avery’s views.