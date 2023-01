A lone car drives State Highway 8 past Lake Pukaki in the Mackenzie Country. (File photo)

A vehicle carrying seven people has rolled on the Tekapo-Twizel Rd near Twizel in the Mackenize district.

The crashed happened near Lake Pukaki, between Rhoborow Downs Rd and De Havilland Drive, just north of Twizel.

Emergency services were called about 7.30pm on Friday.

A police spokesperson said one person had suffered moderate to serious injuries.

One lane of the highway was blocked.