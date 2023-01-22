National's Luxon says Hipkins as new PM will be 'more of the same'

National Party leader Christopher Luxon says the change in Labour leadership is too little too late.

National Leader Christopher Luxon congratulated new Prime Minister Chris Hipkins on his appointment before putting the boot into the country’s new leader.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Luxon said he wasn’t scared of going up against Hipkins in this year’s October election, as it was “just more of the same”.

Hipkins will head the government after being elected unopposed as Labour leader by the party’s caucus following Jacinda Ardern’s shock resignation on Thursday.

Luxon said he had sent a congratulatory text to Hipkins, in which he said it was a privilege to lead both a political party and the country.

But that was where the niceties stopped, as the National Party leader said the Labour government had “failed spectacularly” to get things done over the last six years, despite leading a majority government.

“There’s no change, it’s just more of the same, that’s because it is essentially the same team,” Luxon said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Next Prime Minister Chris Hipkins along with his deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni hold their first press conference after their appointments.

“Chris Hipkins has been part of this government for the last almost six years and has failed spectacularly to get anything done.”

He said New Zealand’s education, law and order, economy and health system had gone backwards under Labour’s leadership.

But Hipkins, speaking at a press conference later on Sunday afternoon, made a point to distance Labour from current issues, putting the blame on Covid-19 for creating a health crisis and an economic crisis.

"My government will bring a strong clarity, a sense of purpose and priority to helping New Zealanders through these tough economic times,” Hipkins said.

Stuff The incoming prime minister Chris Hipkins speaks after being confirmed as Jacinda Ardern's replacement, alongside his deputy PM Carmel Sepuloni.

“Our focus will be on the right now and the bread and butter issues that people care about.”

He also said cabinet would be making decisions on reining in some programmes and projects “that aren't essential right now”.

During the news conference, Hipkins said Ardern's time as leader had been a reminder that "we've got a way to go when it comes to ensuring that women in leadership receive the same respect as their male counterparts".

The abuse directed at Ardern had never been acceptable, and men had a responsibility to speak up about it, Hipkins said.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Jacinda Ardern announced her resignation on Thursday, telling reporters she didn’t have enough for another term.

On that issue, Luxon said he agreed with Hipkins’ position on leaving family out of politics.

“I’ve seen lots of countries around the world where politics has become so polarised we can’t walk across the room and have a decent conversation about the issue without becoming about attacking an individual,” Luxon said.

Hipkins also announced that Carmel Sepuloni would be his new deputy, making her the country's first deputy prime minister of Pasifika heritage.