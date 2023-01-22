One person dies after single-vehicle crash closes Geraldine-Fairlie Highway in South Canterbury

One person has died following a single-vehicle crash on the Geraldine-Fairlie Highway.

One person has died following a crash south of Geraldine that has closed part of State Highway 79.

The single-vehicle crash happened on the Geraldine-Fairlie Highway about 6.15pm on Sunday.

A police spokesperson said one person appeared to have serious injuries but later confirmed that the person had died.

“We extend our condolences to their family and friends.”

The road remained closed due to power lines being down and motorists are asked to delay travel or take an alternative route. Diversions are in place.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way.