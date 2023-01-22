Single-vehicle crash closes Geraldine-Fairlie Highway in South Canterbury

One person appears to have serious injuries, a police spokesperson says, following a single-vehicle crash on the Geraldine-Fairlie Highway.

Emergency services are responding to a crash south of Geraldine that has closed part of the state highway.

The single-vehicle crash happened on the Geraldine-Fairlie Highway (State Highway 79) about 6.15pm on Sunday.

A police spokesperson said one person appeared to have serious injuries.

The road is closed due to power lines being down and motorists are asked to delay travel or take an alternative route.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way.