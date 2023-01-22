Police worried about welfare of non-verbal woman missing in west Auckland
There are concerns for Auckland woman Michelle who went missing on Sunday morning.
The 21-year-old is non-verbal and went missing from her house in Titirangi in west Auckland just after 10am, police said in a post on social media.
Police said she was wearing a yellow t-shirt and grey shorts at the time.
Her blonde hair was tied up in a ponytail with a green rubber band.
Around 9pm police confirmed the young woman was still missing.
Contact police on 111 and quote file number 230122/3654.