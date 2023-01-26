Ebike injury claims increase five-fold in five years, 60 to 74-year-olds have most claims

A multi-day bike ride like no other in the world.

The number of ebike-related ACC claims has risen five-fold in five years and last year cost more than $4 million.

The 60 to 74-year-bracket was the highest for ebike-related injury claims.

In the five years from 2018 to 2022, a cycle store owner estimates the proportion of electric bike sales in New Zealand has leapt from one in five to four out of five.

Wānaka cyclist and Black Peak Cycles owner Doug Hamilton said the reason behind the higher number of ebike claims was not just because they had become more popular.

He said it was also due to the age of the typical ebike rider, the lack of skills of some riders, the particular ebike they were taking on off-road terrain, and the larger frame and weight of an ebike.

“We are getting a lot of older riders, people who haven't ridden in a long time. Some of them can be getting on their first bike for maybe 20 or 30 years.

“The ebike has opened a huge door for them.”

Data shows 60 to 64-year-olds had the highest crash rate nationwide, with 161 claims in 2021, the latest year with available data. This was closely followed by 65 to 69-year-olds with 151 and 70 to 74-year-olds with 143 claims.

ACC statistics also show spinal and back injuries are more common for ebike riders than any other type of bike, relative to the number of claims.

Members of a Wānaka riding group using ebikes said they could see the correlation between age and accidents.

Craig Webster, 69, has been using an ebike for five years after riding mountain bikes all his life, but said that was not the case for many riders his age. Some had not ridden in years and were easy to spot on trails.

“The big problem is people our age who haven't ridden a bike since they were at school. They get on and ride them in high power, whereas we virtually ride them in low. They go into a corner too fast.”

Olivia Caldwell/Stuff Black Peak Cycles owner Doug Hamilton says ebike injuries have increased because of popularity, and the age and skill sets of many riders.

Webster crashed his ebike not long ago and claimed ACC for his AC joint in his shoulder. He believed the crash would have happened on a regular mountain bike as it happened on a technical corner riding into Mt Aspiring Hut.

“I wasn’t going very fast. It was in a 4WD rut, and as soon as I turned, I went over. It was nothing to do with my ebike. “

Fellow rider John Lamont said there were a lot of inexperienced ebike riders, particularly on the Lake Dunstan Trail near Cromwell.

“You can tell when they are coming – they look nervous. They don’t like being lakeside because they want to stay away the side that falls down the side of the bank, so they are riding on the wrong side often.

“There is the odd hard arse that wants to go flat out and has the right of way every time.”

He once crashed his ebike on the Lowburn Bridge.

“I’m very lucky I didn’t smash my head on it.”

Hamilton said many people were stepping on the ebike pedals because they had got older and could not keep up with their mates, or had been injured.

“There are definitely people that are not that savvy on a bike.”

In 2018, just 353 injury claims were made by ebike riders, compared to 1790 in 2022, which cost nearly $4.2m.

Meanwhile, claims for general mountain bike injuries have decreased, and all other bike injuries have increased at a much slower pace over that time.

Hamilton said some ebike riders were not riding the correct kind of bike.

For example, many urban ebikes, designed for smooth tarmac, were being seen on the likes of the gravelled hillside Dunstan Trail, where crashes are becoming common.

Olivia Caldwell/Stuff Ebike riders Rob Johnstone, John Lamont, David Hay and Craig Webster all stand injury free with their ebikes.

ACC figures show the number of ebike injury claims in Otago has risen over the past five years from about nine to 84 in Central Otago, and 10 to 89 in the Queenstown Lakes District.

In Auckland city, ebike injury claims rose from 88 to 250 in the same period

Ebikes were heavier and slightly harder to steer than normal bikes, Hamilton said.

Other issues included rider arrogance, overestimating one’s ability and a lack of courtesy when passing.

Lee Slater Urban ebikes are being used on gravelled tracks, such as the Lake Dunstan Trail in Central Otago, where crashes are common.

A regular rider of the Dunstan Trail, who did not want to be named, feared someone could be killed on the popular route.

ACC injury prevention leader James Whitaker said the best advice for riders new to ebikes was take a course.

“They’re very different to traditional bikes. Practise in a quiet spot without traffic until you’re feeling more confident.

“Ebikes can go pretty quickly so start slowly then ease into it instead of going flat out too soon.”