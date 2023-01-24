High ranking southern police officer being investigated by IPCA amid allegations of inappropriate behaviour

A high ranking southern police officer is being investigated following allegations his behaviour with female officers was inappropriate.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority is overseeing a police investigation into the matter.

Stuff questions to the IPCA this week included that it was understood a male officer was being investigated for alleged inappropriate behaviour with female officers.

IPCA case resolution manager Cath Anyan said: “I can confirm the authority received a complaint about this matter, and we are overseeing a police investigation.”

Anyan declined to comment further until the investigation was complete, and referred questions about the officer’s current employment status to police.

When the officer was contacted for comment, and it was suggested he was stood down due to alleged inappropriate behaviour with female officers, he said: “I can’t comment on any of that.”

Soon after he said he had not been stood down, but would not elaborate.

Southland area commander inspector Mike Bowman referred questions to the police media centre.

A media centre spokesperson said: “We understand the IPCA is in the initial stages of assessing a complaint, and as such it would be inappropriate for the police to offer any comment.

“Police has the same privacy obligations as any employer, and as such, does not typically comment on individual employment matters.”

The spokesperson would not say if the officer had been stood down or was on leave.