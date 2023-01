Cameron Cumming died in a water-related incident on January 19.

Police have named the man who died in a water-related incident in the Coromandel last week.

He was Cameron Cumming,19.

The incident happened in Coroglen, about 2.44am on January 19.

The area is an inland section of the Coromandel that features the normally placid Waiwawa river, which flows into Whitianga Harbour.

Cumming’s death will be referred to the Coroner.