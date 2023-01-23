'Unfair, tragic accident': Another Coromandel town in mourning after teen's death

Cameron Cumming, 19, was like a second son to his boss, Whitianga builder Gene Bryant.

A “tragic accident” during a toilet stop has left another Coromandel community in mourning after a series of water-related deaths in the region.

Cameron Cumming,19, died in the Waiwawa river in Coroglen, which flows into Whitianga Harbour on January 19.

It is the fourth water-related death in the region in a week of horror on the Coromandel coast.

A man died after being swept into the ocean from the estuary at Whangamatā on January 17. Then on January 18 Ian Cruickshank and his 15-year-son Samuel died after being swept out to sea at Opoutere beach, north of Whangamatā.

And, early on January 19, Whitianga teenager Cumming died when he slipped, fell down a cliff, and banged his head during a toilet stop with mates at 2.44am. The area, in Coroglen, is an inland section of the Coromandel.

His employer, Whitianga builder Gene Bryant, said it was an “unfair, tragic accident.”

“They’d all got out but when the others returned to the car, Cameron wasn’t with them. He was found with a huge gash on his head in the water.”

Bryant said he and his wife Nicole considered Cameron like a “second son”.

“He started with us about four years ago on work experience from Mercury Bay school, and later we gave him a job. He became like family, and was often at our house.”

Bryant said it was such an unfair loss of life that they were struggling to come to terms with.

“I call his phone and expect him to pick up like normal. I’d watched him progress and come a long way. I am proud of him and who he had become. He still had a lot to learn and a lot to give. We had some laughs. I always had his back.”

SUPPLIED Cameron Cumming had made a lot of progress, boss Gene Bryant said, and he was “proud of ... who he had become”.

Nicole Bryant said Cumming was a “sweet boy”, never “just a student or employee”, and that her heart was hurting at the loss. “That pearly white smile lit up so many lives, followed by the goofy laugh. I will forever hear his voice and look twice when I see a bike doing a wheelie through town.”

Cumming’s mother Jane Simpson said his funeral was January 24.

Writing on social media, she said there were no words to describe the loss of one of her sons.

“Can everybody light a white candle for my beautiful king Cameron …. pray for his soul to be at peace. That would mean a lot to me.”

Cumming’s death will be referred to the coroner, police said.