A month after emotional court appearance, Tolaga Bay couple hit by Cyclone Hale

Exactly one month after breaking down in court while reading a victim impact statement about the impacts of a ‘tsunami’ of forestry slash, Mike Parker and his wife Bridget were hit by an even worse event.

The emotional toll on the Parkers from the devastating June 2018 storm at Tolaga Bay was evident in Gisborne District Court on December 9.

Just one month later, their farm suffered even worse damage in Cyclone Hale.

“The irony is that it took 4½ years until the company responsible for the 2018 event was sentenced and just a month after that happened we get walloped again,” Mike Parker said.

“It’s way worse than last time. There was a whole lot more timber this time. It’s just mind-boggling,” he said.

Uawa Live Mangatokerau river, Tolaga Bay, filled with forestry slash after Cyclone Hale. (File photo)

Parker’s family had farmed the land for 62 years.

”Cyclone Bola in ‘88 brought down a lot of silt and water, but these latest events are different. It was all farming back then. The amount of timber coming down now is massive,” he said.

“This has just got to stop. People will start lashing out shortly if things don’t improve,” he said.

He welcomed Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz’s support of a petition seeking an independent inquiry into land use in the region.

The petition, organised by Mana Taiao Tairāwhiti – a group including farmers and horticulturalists, Māori landowners and conservation workers – has been signed by nearly 8000 people and will be presented to Gisborne District Council on Thursday.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Gisborne mayor Rehette Stoltz supports a petition seeking an independent inquiry into land use in the region. (File photo)

Stoltz said it was time to “examine more carefully how we use our land going into the future”.

“It is essential that the inquiry, and the person conducting the inquiry, works with council and all key stakeholders,” Stoltz said.

Meanwhile, the Parkers and others face weeks and months of getting back to normal.

“The damage is huge. People are still struggling. Fences are gone, the metal has washed off roads. We’ve got 2500 tonnes of maize to get out and our road is in very average state. Our neighbours are the same,” Parker said.

“There are a lot of areas where forestry is going in. Give it 30 years and we’ll see if the forestry companies have learned from what happened here. We’d advise anyone living in these areas to be wary,” he said.

BRENNAN THOMAS/STUFF Tolaga Bay resident Linda Gough's property is surrounded by a sea of logs in the wake of Cyclone Hale.

The Parkers read their victim impact statements at the sentencing of Ernslaw One Ltd last month.

Recounting the 2018 flooding, Mike Parker told the court it was “like an explosion of water”.

“I thought it was a tsunami, but it was going the wrong way,” he said.

Judge Brian Dwyer said Ernslaw One had been responsible for a serious case of environmental offending and fined the company $225,000. He ordered it to pay $50,000 emotional harm to the Parkers and $50,000 to another family, and $10,000 to each of three other victims.

“I hope we do not see members of the forest industry before the court again in the future, particularly as I understand these forests are all being replanted and will again be harvested at some time,” Dwyer said.