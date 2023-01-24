Gang numbers grow faster than police recruitment in southern district

There were 240 gang members in the southern district in June 2022. (File photo)

Gangs are recruiting members quicker than police are appointing officers in the southern district, but police say they are committed to targeting and disrupting unlawful gang activities.

Data shows gang membership in the southern district jumped from 134 members in October 2017, to 240 in June 2022, a 79% increase.

In the same time period, the police muster in the district rose from 550 to 600, a growth of nine percent.

Southern district commander superintendent Paul Basham said police acknowledged the numbers around gang membership, but would also say that gang membership was fluid and difficult to quantify.

Between 2017 and the end of this financial year, southern district police will have received more than 100 new positions, he said.

“Southern district police are committed to targeting and disrupting unlawful gang activities. Operation Tauwhiro and its successor Operation Cobalt have made a significant impact on gang tensions and activities around the country, including in southern district.

Operation Cobalt police members arrested three Mongrel Mob gang members, located a fleeing vehicle, a second stolen vehicle and recovered two firearms, one of which was loaded, along with 110 rounds of ammunition, in Invercargill in October.

”Strong enforcement continues to be essential, while at the same time working with our communities to address the social factors that lead to people joining gangs. This approach will help us continue to tackle gun crime and violent offenders and reduce reoffending.’’

Between October 1, 2017, and January 15, 2023, police seized 1037 firearms in southern district, but Basham said it was not correct to conflate the number of firearms seizures in the district with gang activity.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Southern police district commander Superintendent Paul Basham.

“This number includes firearms seized in a wide range of situations, not exclusively from gang members, and including people who may have been firearms licence holders. There are many circumstances that may lead to a firearm being seized.

”It is worth noting southern district has the second-highest number of firearm licence holders in New Zealand, behind Canterbury,’’ he said.

Southern police currently had a team of 18 staff dedicated solely to investigating organised crime, plus two additional roles being added in gang and drug harm prevention.

Stuff Southern police district commander Superintendent Paul Basham speaks about recent violent crimes in Southland. [May 4, 2022]

“These roles are in addition to the rest of our frontline staff, who attend gang-related incidents as part of their day-to-day roles. Our staff across the southern district provide 24/7 coverage, with police officers available to respond to calls for service, and we allocate appropriate resources as events arise,’’ Basham said.

The southern policing district is the largest in the country, covering from Stewart Island to the Waitaki River in North Otago, and across to Haast on the West Coast.