Māori Battalion flags to be displayed for first time in 76 years

28th Maori Battalion soldier Robert ‘Bom’ Gillies pictured surrounded by the faces of members of his company who are no longer with us.

The last surviving member of the famed 28 Māori Battalion, Tā Robert Gillies, will parade the Battalion’s battle honours flag for the first time in the unit’s history on Waitangi weekend.

Gillies will present the storied Battalion’s Battle Honours flag with the Battalion’s 42 Campaign and Battle Honours marking its campaign across North Africa and Italy in World War II at Muruika, Ohinemutu, on February 6 for the first time in 76 years.

However, until now the 28 Māori Battalion Campaign and Battle Honours have never been publicly displayed.

“This is 70 years too late,” said Gillies.

“We were volunteers not conscripts and we fought for six long years. The whole Battalion agrees.”

In displaying the 28 Māori Battalions Campaign and Battle Honours for the first time, Gillies said he hoped the New Zealand Defence Force 28 Māori Battalion flag and the 28 Maori Battalion Battle Honours memorial flag stand side by side as pou maumahara that acknowledge the parallel sacrifices of Tangata Tiriti and Tangata Tikanga Maori during World War II.

Following the Kawe Mate Taonga Tūpapāku and Muruika Urupa, Gillies will be presenting the 28 Māori Battalion Battle Honours Memorial Flag at Waitangi on February 18, and thereafter a kawe mate will be carried out ro the Kamupene C and Kampune D rohe prior to returning the Taonga Tūpapāku to Waitangi on ANZAC Day later this year.