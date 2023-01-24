Crash closes SH30 near Bennydale, south Waikato

Motorists are asked to avoid the Manaiti/Benneydale area (file photo).

A crash has closed part of SH30 in south Waikato.

Police said the Tuesday morning crash happened near Maniaiti/Bennydale, which has closed the state highway between the township and Mangapehi.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and make alternative travel plans.

Waka Kotahi said the detour for westbound traffic is left to Mangaokewa Rd in Kopaki and return to SH30 via Mangaokewa Rd in Maniaiti/ Bennydale. And it is reverse for eastbound traffic.