Downer asks for 'sufficient' information to pay $270 for broken wing mirror

When a Downer truck knocked the wing mirror off his car, Brad Chandler, right, was prepared to be reasonable, replacing it with a second hand mirror with the help of his dad, Jeff, left.

A Nelson man is feeling hopeful he may be reimbursed $270 for a damaged wing mirror after battling to get a multi-million dollar company to pay up.

Brad Chandler has been trying to get reimbursed for a replacement wing mirror after his was knocked off by a Downer truck while his car was parked on Wensley Rd in Richmond in November, with his parents seated inside.

Despite GPS tracking placing a Downer truck in the area Chandler was told they would not pay for the replacement because he could not provide a licence plate number for the vehicle.

Now, Downer says it is working with Chandler to gather more information about the incident to confirm it their vehicle involved.

Downer had thousands of vehicles on the road with a similar appearance to other companies, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Because these vehicles are often mistaken for one another, it is important that we have a clear process in place to ensure accuracy when claims of this nature are made.”

So far they did not have “sufficient information to allow us to verify the claim or any culpability on Downer’s part”.

Braden Fastier/Stuff The “new” wing mirror doesn’t match Brad Chandler’s car. He doesn’t care about that, but he does think Downer should pay for the second hand replacement.

“Although the information this claimant provided over the phone was not sufficient to meet our, or our insurer’s, claims criteria, we are continuing to communicate with him to see if he can provide more detail that would enable us to investigate his claim further and resolve the matter.”

The company treated all claims “with fairness and respect” and would “take accountability when we are at fault”, it said.

Chandler is asking for $270 to reimburse the cost of the mirror, which he repaired himself using a second hand part that didn’t match in a bid to keep costs down.

“We’re not going to be dicks about it, it’s just a wing mirror,” he said.

In response to questions, Downer said the GPS data alone was not sufficient, and they had requested further information from Chandler, including precise location and time details, a witness statement and “any distinguishing features remembered about the vehicle”.

While the dollar amount in question was small, all complaints had to follow the same due process.

“Having this process ensures fairness and accuracy for all parties and allows us to make a fully informed decision regarding potential liability.”

On Tuesday Chandler said he had spoken with a Downer representative who seemed nice and genuine.

“They were obviously going to look at fixing it somehow.”

He had never been too worried about the wing mirror, but wanted the company to take responsibility, he said.

“Hopefully they see the light and learn from it.”

Downer is a multimillion-dollar construction and infrastructure firm operating in New Zealand, Australia and across the Pacific.

Locally, they have contracts with Nelson and Tasman district councils for engineering and infrastructure works.