Farewell flypast by venerable Air Force Orions

Three RNZAF Orion aircraft did a flypast of Wellington on Tuesday.

Many North Island centres had a last chance to get a glimpse of one of the Air Force’s venerable workhorses on Tuesday.

The Royal New Zealand Air Force performed a flypast of the last three P-3K2 Orion aircraft as the fleet retired after more than 55 years of service.

No. 5 Squadron commanding officer, Wing Commander Glen Donaldson said it was a “bittersweet moment” for the Air Force.

“Where we have to farewell a faithful old friend who has looked after not just our crews for nearly 60 years, but all of New Zealand and our friends and neighbours in the Pacific,” he said.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff The Royal New Zealand Air Force’s fleet of P-3K2 Orion aircraft performed a flypast of various North Island centres on Tuesday. Stuff captured the aircraft as they flew over Wellington at lunchtime.

READ MORE:

* Ōhakea air base to home four P-8A aircraft, infrastructure upgrade begins

* RNZAF plane bursts three tyres landing at Whenuapai Airport

* Airforce Orion plane lands at Whenuapai air base with one engine out



Since the mid -1960s, the squadron’s six Orions have flown 150,000 hours of service.

This has included such notable missions as the search for flight MH-370 which disappeared in 2014 en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing and the Queen’s Birthday 1994 search and rescue in which they assisted several vessels caught in a huge storm during the Auckland to Suva yacht race.

One of the Orions was the first aircraft to provide reconnaissance after the more recent Hunga-Tonga Hunga-Ha’apai eruption.

Jason Dorday/Stuff The Air Force farewells the P-3K2 Orion fleet with a North Island formation flight before at Whenuapai in Auckland.

They took part in countless missions after cyclones devastated Pacific islands, counter narcotics, anti-piracy, and anti-smuggling security missions in the Middle East, and security patrols for the UN in the East China Sea to counter smuggling activity to North Korea.

“That life-saving sound of a P-3 overhead, heard by many, will be gone. But for all those people who have had any sort of interaction with the aircraft, she’ll always be in our hearts and memories,” Donaldson said.

Tuesday’s flight route took the fleet over Waikato and central North Island with a close-form flypast over Ōhakea and Wellington Harbour.

The formation then travelling up the East Coast, over Napier, Gisborne, Tauranga, the Coromandel Peninsula, Great Barrier Island and Whangarei, before returning to Whenuapai via Auckland Harbour flying in close formation.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Members of the public wait for the P3 Orion flyover at Whenuapai.

The final flight of two P-3K2 Orions to RNZAF Woodbourne, where the retired fleet is being stored, would be on January 31 with a close-formation flypast over the South Island.

Four P-8A Poseidon maritime surveillance aircraft would replace the Orion fleet based at Ōhakea. The first of the new Poseidon aircraft landed in New Zealand last month.

“This is certainly a historic time to celebrate the long service of an amazing aircraft, but also an exciting time as we transition to a new era of maritime patrol,” Donaldson said.