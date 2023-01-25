Energy minister Woods told Rio Tinto its behaviour at aluminium smelter was 'not good for New Zealand or Southland'

Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods told Tiwai Point aluminium smelter owner Rio Tinto that its behaviour was "not good for New Zealand or Southland".

However, New Zealand Aluminium Smelter external affairs director Simon King said the smelter’s last meeting with Ministers Grant Robertson and Woods in December was very positive, and the ministers acknowledged the good work that NZAS has done to meet its commitment to environmental remediation in particular.

National Party energy and resources spokesperson Stuart Smith asked Woods in a written question in Parliament on December 14 about Wood’s comment about the smelter, and asked on what date and time did she tell them [Rio Tinto] this, and who was present in the room when she said it.

In her response to the written question, Woods said she had met with representatives from Rio Tinto ‘’a number of times’’ since becoming minister.

Those meetings had covered a range of topics relating to Rio Tinto's operations in New Zealand, including the remediation of NZAS’ Tiwai Point site, the national and international energy transition, and Southland’s social and economic resilience, she said.

Woods replied that ‘’the quote the member refers to is something I have consistently made clear to Rio Tinto across those meetings, because ongoing uncertainty around NZAS’s future has caused significant uncertainty for mana whenua, affected communities, the region’s major employers, and in wholesale electricity markets.’’

John Hawkins/Stuff The aluminium smelter at Tiwai Point is Southland’s biggest employer. (File photo)

Woods’ office has been approached to find out when Woods made the comments and who was in the room with her, but it did not respond.

On Wednesday, King said the smelter agreed with Woods that a positive pathway for a future beyond 2024 was desirable and it has been working closely with electricity generators, Ngāi Tahu, and the Southland community on the best way to achieve this.

“We regularly engage with the Government, including Ministers, to keep them updated on our work to remediate the site, contribute to a secure, sustainable and affordable energy system, and provide certainty to our community.’’

Kavinda Herath Finance Minister Grant Robertson spoke to Southland business leaders about the future of the Tiwai aluminium smelter at a breakfast event in Invercargill in August 2020.

In 2020, Rio Tinto announced the smelter would close in 2024, although last year it announced it had begun “exploring potential pathways” with electricity generators that would see it stay open.

NZAS has set aside $687m as a provision in its accounts for the closure and rehabilitation of its Tiwai Point site.

Last week, Environment Southland began independent monitoring of the seawater around the smelter to find out whether there were any contamination issues in the adjacent coastal environment and the 50-year-old landfill on the Tiwai site.

In August last year, a review of a report commissioned by NZAS found ‘’significant contamination’’ had been discharged into the environment from the smelter, and the extensive pollution was likely to still be occurring.