SDC receives $4.8m of Government's 'better off' funding

The council’s $4.8m application for the first tranche of the Government’s ‘better off’ funding, developed as part of Three Waters reform to help councils pay for community wellbeing projects, has been accepted by the Department of Internal affairs.

The Southland District Council is receiving $4.8 million of the Government’s Better Off Fund, but is now questioning how far it can criticise the Three Waters reform.

The Government’s $2 billion nationwide better off fund has been developed as part of Three Waters reform to help councils pay for community wellbeing projects in their areas.

The council’s $4.8m application for the first tranche of the funding was accepted by the Department of Internal Affairs [DIA]. But it comes with a clause saying the recipient must not at any time do anything that could reasonably be expected to have an adverse effect on the reputation, good standing or goodwill of the DIA or the Government.

In August, the council called on the Government to suspend its Three Waters bill until more information was provided, saying the reform process was severely flawed.

And at a council meeting on Wednesday, mayor Rob Scott asked where the line now was in terms of challenging the Government on the Three Waters reform, given the clause in the funding agreement with the DIA.

READ MORE:

* Tasman District Council eyes council-iwi cadetship trial

* Tasman mayor fears strings attached to three waters 'better off' funding

* First tranche of 'better off' funding from Three Waters about to start flowing



Council strategic project lead Simon Moran said he didn’t know, but he saw no issue with the council continuing to raise legitimate concerns, including about how the Three Waters reform would work in practical terms.

The difficulty may be in “playing the man and not the ball”, he said.

Scott said he would like to think that if necessary, the council could still challenge the entity which is executing the Government’s decisions on Three Waters.

A DIA letter acknowledges that signing the funding agreement does not stop councils from being able to express their views on the reform programme, Moran’s report to the council says.

The Southland District projects chosen for the funding include up to $257,000 to relocate the playground at Gwen Baker Reserve and install a pump track; up to $200,000 for the Waikaia forest trails mountain bike trail initiative and up to $1m for a spatial planning projects initiative, to develop a GIS based spatial plan.

- Other projects are:

Up to $230,000 for Oreti community halls initiative.

Up to $300,000 for Butterfields Beach walking track initiative.

Up to $100,000 for footpath improvements in Waihopai Toetoes initiative.

Up to $275,000 for Otautau camping ground feasibility and opportunities study.

Up to $150,000 for Murihiku Runanga, for a FTE to work with the four papatipu runanga of Murihiku.

Up to $150,000 for the Baird-Hewat Square initiative.

Up to $300,000 for community boards project preparation.

Up to $310,000 for the Tuatapere Railway Station initiative.

Up to $345,000 for the Taramea Bat development plan initiative.

Up to $337,500 for the Southland public toilets initiative.

Up to $100,000 for the Lumsden playground and skatepark upgrade initiative.

Up to $360,000 for the Te Anau and Manapouri open spaces improvements initiative.

$12,000 for Balfour basketball half court.

$12,000 for Balfour festival of lights.

$31,000 for Athol tennis courts.

$40,000 for Mokoreta Redan Hall.

$11,500 for Waikaia investigation project.

$11,500 for Ohai/Nightcaps old railway line walking track.

$11,500 for McGregor Park masterplan.

$50,000 for Wyndham camping ground feasibility study.

$30,000 for Tokonui skate park.

$30,000 for Riversdale tennis court resurface.

$38,000 for Mossburn tennis court resurface.

$50,000 for Lumsden Museum.

$50,000 for Garston barbecue and reserve improvements.