Mother of five killed in crash was excited about becoming a grandmother

The scene of a fatal crash in Waikouaiti, North of Dunedin.

Kat Broad was looking forward to becoming a grandparent for the first time.

The 42-year-old mother of five died in a car crash when the white Honda Accord she was a passenger in crashed into a tree near the southern entrance to the Otago town of Waikouaiti about 11.20pm on Monday.

The driver, her partner of just two weeks, is in Dunedin Hospital.

He had yet to be charged over the incident, but at the time of the crash was facing other charges.

Tara Broad, who is 37 weeks pregnant, said the family was traumatised by their mother’s death.

‘’We are absolutely devastated.’’

Her mother was excited about becoming a grandmother for the first time, she said.

The family did not know much about the driver, she said.

A friend and colleague of the mother of five told Stuff she was a ‘’beautiful soul’’.

‘’She was all about her kids and her family.’’

She had helped the family set-up a Givealittle campaign, to help with funeral costs and living expenses.

Broad was described as ‘’a beautiful firecracker’’ who would be “missed very much”.

Police said speed and alcohol were believed to be factors in the crash, with speed restricted to 30kmh on that section of State Highway 1 due to being recently resealed.

On Wednesday, police appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the Honda Accord prior to the crash.

The vehicle was reported to have passed another vehicle on double yellow lines, into the path of an oncoming truck, about 11pm.

A truck and trailer unit was travelling south and was on a passing lane strip at this time.

Police were appealing for the driver of the truck to come forward, or from anyone who may have witnessed the driving around this time or had dashcam footage to share.