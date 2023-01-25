Friends of Kiwi aid worker begged him to take break before he was killed in Ukraine

Missing aid workers Andrew Bagshaw and Christopher Parry take an evacuee into the hospital in Bakhmut, Ukraine. The footage was filmed before their disappearance earlier this month.

Details of the heroic actions of a quiet Kiwi aid worker who hated publicity are beginning to emerge, including his refusal to take a break from the frontline, despite pleas from his friends.

Andrew Bagshaw’s death in the Ukraine-Russian war was confirmed by his parents on Wednesday as details of the Christchurch man’s huge compassion and steely will were revealed.

Bagshaw’s moral conscience led the 47-year-old genetics researcher to Ukraine last April to help evacuate citizens from the frontline.

Bagshaw and British volunteer Chris Parry, 28, were reported missing on January 7.

READ MORE:

* Family of slain Kiwi aid worker in Ukraine 'very proud' of what he did

* Missing Kiwi volunteered in Ukraine because 'it was the right thing to do'

* 'Thanks for the money, we're going to rescue some people': Missing aid worker Andrew Bagshaw caught on film



At the time the pair were attempting to rescue an elderly woman from Soledar in the Donbas region during an intense military battle, when their car was hit by an artillery shell.

International journalist Laurel Chor witnessed Bagshaw’s bravery firsthand last year on four occasions in Bakhmut – a contested city first attacked by mercenary firm The Wagner Group last spring.

Supplied Andrew Bagshaw is remembered as a heroic man with huge compassion.

The town had been all but bled of life, but Chor said Bagshaw and a small group of independent volunteers continued to evacuate those left behind, that no-one else wanted to help, while under fire.

“He was doing the work that no-one wanted to do, really quietly.”

Working on limited resources, Bagshaw had only an old red van with a broken door which let the winter cold seep in. He made “ends meet” by continuing freelance work as a science editor and writer, according to Chor.

His bravery in the face of constant danger was evident to Chor, who recalls travelling to Southern Bakhmut with him and another volunteer to evacuate an elderly woman in a wheelchair with nothing but an address to go by.

When confronted with barricades, Bagshaw left the safety of the car despite being not far from heavy shelling and without cellphone reception. He knocked on door after door as the shelling got closer and louder but was determined he would find the woman. Eventually, once all options were exhausted he had to give up.

Supplied A quiet intelligent man, Andrew Bagshaw believed the war in Ukraine was immoral.

On another occasion Chor went with Bagshaw at night to help him evacuate a 20-year-old woman whose abusive father was refusing to let her leave the house.

While Bagshaw and a volunteer distracted the father, Chor attempted to convince the woman to leave. Although she refused, Bagshaw wouldn’t give in and returned with the fire department the next day.

“He was so determined to get her out, but her father wanted to die and wanted to take her with him.”

Finally, Bagshaw got the local police to order the pair to evacuate.

Chor described Bagshaw as a kind, quiet, smart man who did what needed to be done to help those caught in a war zone, even if it meant his life was on the line.

“There was no bravado.”

His desire to help seemed almost “irrational”, Chor said, when she witnessed the risks he was prepared to take.

Russian/English translator and friend Grzegorz Jaroslaw Rybak flatted and worked with Baghsaw for 16 days during November and December last year.

Although a loner, Bagshaw was friendly and was always the first to do what needed to be done, he said.

“Andrew’s family should be really proud because there aren’t many people who are as courageous as him.”

Supplied Andrew Bagshaw in action in Ukraine.

Rybak recalls watching how focused Bagshaw was when he tried to evacuate an elderly blind and deaf man from a deadly house fire caused by a military explosion.

With only four buckets available to help douse the fire, the house was unable to be saved, but the elderly man was shifted to the safety of his sister’s house.

While everyone panicked about the shelling close by, Bagshaw was more worried about the burning asbestos and what it would do to people’s lungs.

“He’s been a true New Zealander,” Rybak said.

Tenby Powell, founder of non-governmental organisation Kiwi KARE, which works with volunteers in Ukraine, secured a vehicle for Bagshaw and gave him money for living expenses because he was “so compelling”.

Powell said he and others tried to convince Bagshaw to take a break after many months at the front, but he was adamant he would not do so because of his commitment to the people.

“We were very concerned about Andrew. The work he was doing was intense, but he made it clear to me that he was not going to come home.”

Peter Meecham/Stuff Dame Sue and Professor Phil Bagshaw talk about the loss of their son, Andrew Bagshaw, after he was killed while doing humanitarian work in the Ukraine.

An independent, intelligent man who liked to do things “his own way”, Powell said there was “no doubt” Bagshaw was sometimes frustrated with organisations that didn’t do the work the way he wanted them to “because they were mitigating the risks”.

“What Andrew did was extraordinary work, but it was high-risk.”

Since learning about Bagshaw’s heroic efforts, former defence minister Ron Mark compared his character to the high calibre of SAS soldiers he had served with.

“He’s a bloody legend, and he won’t be forgotten. My condolences and sympathies go out to his family.”

Parents and Canterbury Charity Hospital founders Philip and Dame Susan Bagshaw addressed the media in Christchurch on Wednesday.

“We intend that his death shall not be in vain. We are amongst many parents who grieve the deaths of their sons and daughters,” his parents said.

“We urge the civilised countries of the world to stop this immoral war and to help the Ukrainians to rid their homeland of an aggressor.

Bryce Wilson/Supplied Andrew Bagshaw is being remembered as a brave compassionate man.

“Might is not right; freedom is indivisible. The world needs to be strong and stand with Ukraine, giving them the military support they need now and help to rebuild their shattered country after the war.”

New Prime Minister Chris Hipkins also extended his condolences to the Bagshaw family on Wednesday and said he hadn't had a chance to talk to the family about what support was needed.

"It's obviously a very tragic situation."

He said there was "next to none in terms of consular support in the Ukraine", but he had not had a chance to "to get into the detail" yet.

Bagshaw’s body is currently at a mortuary at children's hospital in Kyiv, but official legal processes mean it could be some time before his remains could be returned to New Zealand.

He is survived by his parents, one brother and two sisters.