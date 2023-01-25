Body recovered off Kāpiti Coast after being spotted by fisherman

A rāhui is in place in an area at Kāpiti Island where a body was found on Wednesday.

A person’s body has been recovered near Kāpiti Island.

Police were working to identify the person found in the water near the southern end of the island, a police spokesperson said.

A fisherman contacted police about 10am after seeing what they believed was a human body.

The Police Maritime Unit and National Dive Squad recovered the body at about 1.30pm.

“Work will now be undertaken to identify the person, notify their next of kin, and establish how they came to be in the water,” the spokesperson said.

A rāhui would be established in the wider area, with details to be confirmed.

Police would not be commenting further until the body had been identified and family informed.