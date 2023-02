Emergency services have been called to a house fire on Pole Road in Lauriston, near Ashburton. (Stock image)

Emergency services are battling a “well ablaze” house fire in rural Ashburton.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said firefighters were called to the house on Pole Rd in the Lauriston area at 4.45pm on Tuesday.

The house was “fully alight” when they arrived, the spokesperson said.

Two fire crews from Ashburton, one from Lauriston and two tankers were fighting the blaze.