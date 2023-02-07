Home destroyed by fire in rural Ashburton district

Emergency services dealt with a house fire in Lauriston, near Ashburton, on Tuesday. (Stock image)

A Mid Canterbury home has suffered “substantial” damage in a fire.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said firefighters were called to the house on Pole Rd in the Lauriston area at 4.45pm on Tuesday.

The house was “fully alight” when they arrived, the spokesperson said.

Two fire crews from Ashburton, one from Lauriston and two tankers fought the blaze and had it contained by 8pm.

Two crews remained at the scene to ensure there were no hot spots.

The house had suffered “quite substantial damage” and could not be occupied, the spokesperson said.

The fire was not deemed suspicious, but details on the cause were not available on Tuesday evening.