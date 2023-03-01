Old villa destroyed by fire in Christchurch

A fire has destroyed an old house on Bordesley St in Christchurch on Wednesday morning.

An old villa in an inner Christchurch suburb has been destroyed in a fire.

Emergency services were called to Bordesley St in Phillipstown at 7.45am on Wednesday.

It took about an hour for three crews from Christchurch Central and Woolston stations to extinguish the flames. Firefighters remained at the scene to clean up.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Alex Norris said there were no reports of people inside.

Nadine Roberts/Stuff Emergency services were called to the blaze at 7.45am on Wednesday.

A local resident told Stuff they believed no-one was living in the house.

The cause of the fire was not yet known.

“At the moment it is not suspicious,” Norris said.