Old villa destroyed by suspicious fire in Christchurch

An old unoccupied villa in an inner Christchurch suburb has been destroyed in a suspicious fire.

Emergency services were called to Bordesley St in Phillipstown at 7.45am on Wednesday. There were no reports of people inside.

Fire and Emergency senior advisor Wayne Hamilton said the fire was being treated as suspicious and an investigation was under way. Anyone with information was asked to contact police.

“This is a reminder to anyone with unoccupied buildings to make sure they are secure, to help prevent incidents like this,” Hamilton said.

Nadine Roberts/Stuff Emergency services were called to the blaze at 7.45am on Wednesday.

It took about an hour for three crews from Christchurch Central and Woolston stations to extinguish the flames.

A local resident told Stuff they believed no-one was living in the house.

“It's a wonder someone hadn't torched it yet [already],” another neighbour said.

The cause of the fire was not yet known.