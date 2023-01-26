Man drowns after going missing in South Otago river

The body of a man has been retrieved from the Clutha River.

A man has died after going missing in the Clutha River in South Otago.

Emergency services were called to a report of a person missing in a waterhole in the Clutha River in Balclutha at 5.30pm on Thursday, a police spokesperson said.

A body was retrieved from the river, they said.

The death will be referred to the coroner.

There were six drownings at unpatrolled beaches in Auckland over the weekend, and a further 79 people were rescued from the water around the country over the same time.

In the South Island two men died trying to rescue young children in trouble swimming at Lake Wakatipu in Glenorchy on two separate occasions just a week out from each other.

New Zealand had its worst annual drowning rate in a decade in 2022, with provisional statistics from Water Safety New Zealand showing 91 preventable drownings for the year.