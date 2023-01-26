Housing Ministry 'aware' of flood issues at planned 350 home development site

Plans to build 350 new homes on a site rejected for housing in 2019 due to flood fears present a “significant opportunity to increase the housing supply in Rotorua”, according to Ministry of Housing Deputy Chief Executive Ben Dalton.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has acquired land in Ngongotahā for the 350-home development that was rejected by Minister of Housing Megan Woods for 80 residential lots just five years ago due to flood fears.

The site was also rejected in 2004 as a possible cemetery due to the presence of "sewage sludge".

In a briefing document sent to media ahead of a planned public meeting on the development, the MHUD also directly addressed the flood concerns.

“The Special Housing Area application for this location, which was made in 2019 by the then owner of the site, was not pursued by the Minister of Housing at the time due to the absence of accurate flood risk analysis,” the paper said.

“Flood assessments and hydraulic modelling has since been completed on the part of the site that is subject to flooding. Through these assessments feasible solutions have been identified to mitigate flooding issues and enable residential development.”

Dalton said MHUD’s vision is for a staged development of the site.

“Planning and construction are expected to take place over the next five to seven years, with the first stage building approximately 196 homes.

“The development will include a combination of public housing and affordable private market homes. The homes will likely be a mix of standalone, duplex, and terraced housing.

“The need for housing across the country, including Rotorua, has continued to grow. Rotorua has experienced strong population growth in recent years, but new housing supply has not kept up.

BENN BATHGATE/Stuff A formerly confidential Ministry of Housing and Urban Development briefing on 31 Ngongotaha Rd, dated July 2019, also highlighted flood concerns.

“Rotorua’s population grew by about 9000 people between June 2013 and August 2022, but only 1600 homes were consented – and fewer completed,” Dalton said.

Rotorua Lakes Council and Te Arawa Rotorua Housing Strategy - He Papakāinga, He Hāpori Taurikura - indicated there was a shortfall of up to 1750 homes in late 2019.

“Through the Rotorua Housing Accord, HUD is committed to exploring every opportunity to increase housing supply in Rotorua to alleviate the severe housing stress experienced by many people in the Rotorua community.

“Progressing this development in partnership with Watchman Residential enables a significant residential development to get underway to maintain the significant increase in building activity across Rotorua.”

MHUD has entered a Memorandum of Understanding with Watchman Residential to progress design and consenting works.

Watchman Residential has a team of consultants working directly with councils and the Ministry for the Environment on consenting applications and requirements.

The relevant due diligence investigations on the site, including legal, geotechnical, contamination, quantity surveying, ecologist, valuation, traffic, and infrastructure, have been completed.

“MHUD is aware of the flooding issues at this site, and this will inform the final design, including making sure that homes are not damaged by flooding, the development doesn’t give rise to flooding effects upstream or downstream of the catchment, and ensuring that the overall flood storage is not reduced,” said Dalton.

Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell also said council had sought further information from MHUD “are pleased they are making this information available on their website”.

“The development will increase housing supply and provide the many people looking for homes that match their needs with more opportunities, such as first home buyers. Additional residents will also help support local businesses,” she said.

“Housing development in Ngongotahā has been on the cards for some time now.

“While it’s a shame it wasn’t progressed earlier, I’m reassured that due diligence into environmental and infrastructure requirements have now been completed. This should give residents confidence that the community will not be negatively impacted.”