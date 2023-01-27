Squatters set up camp on $4m section owned by renowned Christchurch surgeon, opposite five-star hotel

Jack Rhind, left, and Chris Stone relaxing in their new home at 62 Park Terrace opposite the George Hotel in Christchurch.

A camp set up by homeless people on a $4 million vacant section opposite a five-star Christchurch hotel is testing the neighbourhood’s tolerance.

A group of about six homeless men have established a makeshift camp on a section in Park Terrace across the road from the luxurious George Hotel and iconic Hagley Park. The surrounding area contains another five-star hotel and two elite private schools.

There’s not much luxury and no hint of elitism at the camp, however, where water comes from a hose connected to a tap next door and cooking is done on a small fire. The toilet is more than 100 metres away in Hagley Park at a public toilet block.

But the occupants, enjoying a cruisy day in warm weather on Thursday, had no complaints when Stuff called.

The property, the house on which was demolished after the Christchurch earthquakes, is owned by renowned Christchurch colorectal surgeon Frank Frizelle, who has given permission for the homeless men to remain.

The section, said to be worth between $4m and $5m, has no neighbours on its borders, as all the surrounding land has been bought by Ryman Healthcare for a retirement village. Frizelle and his partner intended to build on the section but changed their mind.

Frizelle said the men at the camp appeared to have nowhere else to go and he was prepared to let the camp continue.

“If they cause problems, people should call the police and they will be moved on.”

Alden Williams/Stuff Professor of surgery at Christchurch Hospital, Frank Frizelle, doesn’t have an issue with homeless people using his vacant section.

Some residents in the area are not amused with the homeless camp or Frizelle’s approach.

They say the camp draws disorderly elements at night and during the weekends and its occupants or their visitors urinate in the street, spray graffiti and get high on drugs.

“When they’re high, it’s terrible. They bring another whole different environment here. We’ve got a five-star hotel here and another one over there. They walk down Lilly’s Lane (a pedestrian lane connecting with Cramner Sq) with their trolleys. They beg all day and then come and stay here,” one resident, who asked not to be named for fear of retribution, said.

“I have rung and rung Frank Frizelle and asked him to remove them.

“They urinate all down the front here. I’ve been out at night to let the dog out and one of them was high, ranting and raving and screaming. I was so frightened I hid behind my fence.”

Peter Meecham/Stuff A little vegetable garden at a squatters camp in Park Terrace, Christchurch, adds a homely touch.

She said it might be “lovely” during the day but “come here on Friday and Saturday night”.

“I say don’t come and urinate on my property and frighten me... Would Frizelle like the squatters at the end of his street? We are all quiet [people] and two hotels with top tourism, bloody crazy.”

No muffins for the new neighbours then?

“No. We don’t want to encourage friendship,” she said.

A homeless man called Dion with dreadlocks and “freedom” tattooed above his eyebrow moved onto the vacant section in winter last year. Slowly others have joined him, although the camp was empty during the occupation of Cranmer Square in February last year.

The regulars have filled the site with low, cave-like shelters made from security fences and other material found on the streets.

Jack Rhind, a resident for “about seven months”, said he and his mates recognised that behaving themselves was a condition of remaining on the site and they didn’t want to disappoint Frizelle.

“He’s a great dude,” he said.

“He gives us a fair enough rule. As long as we look after the place.”

People with alcohol and drugs were welcome as long as they behaved, he said.

”This is a safe place for those.”

Peter Meecham/Stuff Homeless people have designed and built their own huts on a section in Park Terrace, Christchurch.

Another resident since last year, Chris Stone, said the encampment had few rules and people they knew were welcome.

“But no bullshit,” he said.

Rhind said the main rule was “respect the place and respect others”.

More people were welcome at the site, but they would have to build their own huts. That meant asking builders if they could have some spare material, he said.

Frizelle said he called in about twice a week to check on the site and had seen no major problems. He had told the occupants repeatedly to “keep your heads down”.

STUFF A new laundromat and shower in a van offers dignity to homeless people and others in hardship, and launched in Christchurch in May. (This video was first published on 23 May 2022.)

“These people don’t seem to have anywhere to go. It’s pretty sad. They’ve not had easy lives. It’s the last place anyone would want to be but at least they have got somewhere to be and relax.”

Homeless shelters were often not an option for people with addiction issues and those that struggled with authority, he said.

A spokesperson for the Christchurch City Council said its compliance team had received four complaints and the Environmental Health team had received one.

A council compliance officer inspected the site last month looking for public health nuisances such as odour, flies, vermin or faeces, she said. Potable water was available on the site.

Council also reviewed structures on the site and had started an investigation “relating to insanitary buildings under the Building Act 2004”.

The site was not classed as a campground because the owner was not charging.

The George Hotel declined to comment, although it’s understood it’s not happy about the encampment and is worried about staff safety

In the meantime several homeless people can continue to call 62 Park Terrace home. Dion has even put in a little vegetable garden.

Rhind had one last word for the reporters.

“Have you got any spare change?”