Person seriously injured after train collides with car in Invercargill

A train and car collided at the Renfrew St railway crossing in Invercargill on Thursday afternoon.

One person has been seriously injured and another has moderate injuries after the car they were in collided with a train in Invercargill on Thursday afternoon, emergency services say.

A police spokesperson said two people were in the car when the collision occurred at the Renfrew St railway crossing at 3.40pm.

A St John spokesperson said two people – one with moderate injuries and one serious – were taken to Southland Hospital.

A child’s car seat was sitting at the rear of the car following the collision.

It is understood the train was heading south and pushed the car about 50m along the railway track following the collision.

Emergency services were at the scene.