Concerns for child human rights in emergency housing taken to UN

Chief Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt says they had heard too many stories of children being traumatised by emergency housing.

Traumatic experiences of children in emergency housing in Aotearoa have been shared by the Human Rights Commission ahead of the country’s sixth UN review on its progress in upholding children’s rights.

New Zealand Government representatives will be presenting to the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child in Geneva this week – the first time since 2016.

Child rights advocates from Aotearoa also attended and submitted reports, including the Human Rights Commission (HRC), Children’s Commissioner Judge Frances Eivers, Save the Children, and the Children’s Rights Alliance.

Chief Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt pointed at emergency housing to exemplify a breach of children’s rights. He said emergency housing should provide a safe place for children but instead, it had heard “too many stories of children traumatised” by it.

“[Emergency housing] must meet their human right to a decent home, grounded on Te Tiriti o Waitangi. It must be consistent with the Convention on the Rights of the Child,” Hunt said.

It comes after the HRC released its review of the emergency housing system last December which found emergency housing breached the human rights of those living in it.

“We heard from young people who would rather live on the street than in emergency housing because they found it inappropriate, stressful and for some, traumatising.”

The over-representation of Māori in emergency housing showed the ongoing impact of colonialism and human rights and values such as manaakitanga should be at the centre of the emergency housing system to be able to build trust in the system, he said.

Deputy Chair of Children’s Rights Alliance Aotearoa Dr Claire Achmad said while some progress had been made since 1993, reporting showed significant inequities in children’s experience of their rights.

She said it was an opportunity to reflect on how laws, policies and practices in Aotearoa impacted children’s rights and wellbeing.

”It is clear that we still have a long way to go to make all children’s rights real in Aotearoa,” Achmad said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Children’s Commissioner Judge Frances Eivers says “we have to accept that we haven’t done enough for our mokopuna”.

Meanwhile, Eivers said there were basic, yet essential needs that were not and should be met such as warm and safe housing.

“When we still have a system that allows a child in state care to be housed in a motel for over a year and a half, we have to accept that we haven’t done enough for our mokopuna,” she said.

“We also need to recognise that children who have suffered at the hands of others deserve to be respected, treated with aroha, and not be allowed to suffer further.”

The New Zealand Government delegation was in Geneva to respond to questions from the UN Committee about the ways in which the government was progressing children’s rights in Aotearoa.

Governments were periodically examined by the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child to ensure it was fulfilling its obligations to protect children’s rights.

Following the hearing, the committee would publish a summary of Aotearoa’s current children’s rights situation and would make recommendations to the government.

Aotearoa’s examination begins on Friday morning (3am NZ Time) and ends early Saturday morning (1am NZ Time).