Ministry chief braves 'ambush' fears to discuss 350 home Rotorua development

More than 400 people attended the public meeting on Thursday evening about the proposed 350 house development in Ngongotaha.

Ministry of Housing plans to create a 350 home development in Ngongotahā is “the Government trying to fix what’s going on at the motels”.

At least that’s what one of the more than 400 people who packed into Ngongotahā’s Community Hall on Thursday night told Ben Dalton, Deputy Chief Executive, Place for Te Tūāpapa Kura Kāinga – Ministry of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The meeting, arranged by the Rotorua District Residents & Ratepayers Association, was held in the wake of Stuff revealing MHUD had acquired land in Ngongotahā for the 350-home development that was rejected by Minister of Housing Megan Woods for 80 residential lots just five years ago due to flood fears.

The site was also rejected in 2004 as a possible cemetery due to the presence of "sewage sludge".

Dalton, who attended the meeting with developer Watchman Capital director Marcus Jscobson, said he wanted to attend the public meeting despite warnings he was in for an “ambush”.

“I think it’s important the Government does front up,” he said.

Dalton also told the audience he was aware news of the development has caused “a number of serious concerns”.

He said the development process was only into its seventh week so “the final shape has not been determined”.

He also addressed the main issue of concern – flooding on the site and its rejection for housing in 2019.

BENN BATHGATE/Stuff Ministry of Housing and Urban Development deputy chief executive Ben Dalton.

“Significant work has been done in the time period since then,” he said.

He also said that while he may not be able to answer everyone’s questions about the development now, consulation would continue and answers would be forthcoming.

Speaking for mana whenua, Guy Ngatai raised a number of concerns about sacred sites he said were on the land, contamination fears for the Waiteti stream and flooding.

“Nothing much has changed on this whenua,” he said.

“It’s still flood prone.”

Most speakers agreed on the need for new houses but concerns were also raised about school capacity, sewage and stormwater infrastructure and increased congestion.

The audience was also addressed by a man introduced as an engineer, but who was not named, who said none of the planned houses would be on the flood plain.

He also said similar housing developments are “done all over New Zealand and multiple countries”.

That didn’t wash with Deputy Police Commissioner Wally Haumaha, who told the engineer bluntly: “You haven’t convinced me”.

Dalton also promised further consultation about the development.

“It’s seven weeks in, it’s all brand new,” he said.

“Things are not locked in. Over time we’ll work through things with you.”