Credibility the key jury told as incitement-to-suicide trial closes

Brendan Hawkins told his former partner to kill herself numerous times, “and he meant it”.

That’s according to Crown prosecutor Alex Maino​, who closed the Crown case against Hawkins at Rotorua District Court on Thursday.

He’s facing charges of inciting his ex-partner’s subsequent suicide attempt, as well as blackmail over threatening to disclose their relationship – which breached his family violence bail conditions - and assault for allegedly punching her in his ute.

His former partner cannot be named for legal reasons.

The jury was told at the start of the trial by Crown prosecutor Alex Maino​ that the woman had been “pushed over the edge” after Hawkins’ “repeatedly told her to kill herself”.

Defence lawyer Ngaroma Tahana​​​ has previously said the pair were in a “toxic relationship”, and that the alleged ute assault “simply didn’t happen”.

He only ever sent messages “after a barrage of harassment in the heat of the moment”, she said during the defence opening, and never intended his former partner to act on them.

In her closing remarks to the jury Maino said this was “a case about a toxic relationship”.

“Two people that should have left each other alone, but didn’t for two years.”

Jonas Leupe/Supplied Over a period of 30 days, Brendan Hawkins’ former partner called his phone 600 times.

She said the Crown acknowledged his former partner has “acted appallingly” at times, using fake email and social media accounts to contact Hawkins’, and sometimes calling him as many as 130 times a day.

However, she said the complainant had been honest about her bad behaviour, and that it was ultimately an issue of credibility.

“Who do you believe?”

She said Hawkins’ “told her to kill herself multiple times”.

Citing text and social media messages, she said there was “direct evidence Brendan Hawkins intended to encourage [her] to kill herself. . . and that he meant it”.

She read the jury one message that saw him respond to his former partner asking “do you want me to kill myself?”

“Yes I f****** do, leave.”

“He wasn’t just saying those things in the heat of the moment. He meant it and he encouraged her to kill herself.”

Tahana began her closing by also describing the pair as being in a “toxic relationship”.

Mark Taylor/Stuff The trial has been held at Rotorua District Court.

She also warned the jury of what she described as two very important legal principles; that Hawkins was presumed innocent and that the onus was on the Crown to prove the charges.

“The standard to which they must reach that onus is high, beyond reasonable doubt, which means you must be sure”.

She said the complainant had admitted she had refused to accept the end of the relationship with Hawkins, and that the harassment that followed included 600 phone calls in a period of 30 days.

Tahana also said there was no dispute her client had sent “horrible messages”.

“He acknowledged that. The harassment and the constant attempts to be contacted by [her] was the catalyst for his frustration,” she said.

“She wouldn’t stop contacting him. But at no point did he ever intend she act on those words, he just wanted her gone.”

She also said they would often talk after the ‘kill yourself’ messages had been sent, “so how could Mr Hawkins have known [she] was contemplating suicide?”

Tahana also took aim at the complainant’s “deceitful” creation of multiple fake accounts and email addresses, and her overall honesty.

“She’s acknowledged she's lied, not just once but on a number of occasions, I suggest to you you can't be sure she's telling the truth about these allegations”.

Judge Tony Snell is set to give his address to the jury of Friday before they begin their deliberations.