Child sex offender promised boy $6000 from 'wealthy female friend' for sex act videos

Albert Te Hauwaho pleaded guilty to dealing with people under 18 for sex and will be sentenced at Tauranga District Court in March (file photo).

A registered child sex offender promised a 14-year-old boy $6000 from a “wealthy female friend” if he made videos of himself masturbating.

That offender, Tauranga man Albert Te Hauwaho​, told police he “doesn’t recall any discussion about video recordings or money for videos”.

However, he pleaded guilty to one charge of dealing with people under 18 for sex at Tauranga District Court, where he will be sentenced in March.

The police summary of facts revealed that Te Hauwaho, a registered child sex offender, was still under an Extended Supervision Order imposed in 2020 at the time of his latest offending in July 2022.

He wasn’t supposed to associate with, or contact, anyone under 16 years of age without written approval from a probation officer. And any approved contact was to be supervised by a probation officer.

How Te Hauwaho came into contact with the 14-year-old cannot be reported, to protect the identity of his victim, but the offending began when he asked “if he wanted to make money or get cannabis”.

Priscilla du Preez/Unsplash Albert Te Hauwaho transferred the videos he manipulated the 14-year-old into making onto his own mobile phone.

He said “he could hook the complainant up with a pound of weed if he made a video of himself masturbating”.

He also told him he had “a wealthy female friend that would pay for the videos and showed the complainant a photo of his friend”.

He told him he would be paid $6000 for the first video, and $4000 each for a second and third video.

The summary said the 14-year-old was sceptical, but Te Hauwaho “kept talking about the deal”.

“The complainant was eventually manipulated into making the videos in the hope of the payment the defendant promised.”

The summary notes three occasions where the victim made videos, two involving a sex toy, and Te Hauwaho then transferring the videos to his phone.

On one occasion, the summary noted, Te Hauwaho suggested to his victim he use the sex toy on himself in Te Hauwaho’s room “but the complainant thought this was weird so didn’t”.

An August 2022 search warrant saw police recover the sex toy and electronic devices, locating five videos of his victim.

“In explanation the defendant stated he doesn’t recall any discussions about video recordings or money for videos.”