Multiple crews attend fire in central Christchurch apartment block

Multiple fire crews attended a fire in an apartment block in Christchurch on Thursday night. (File photo)

Multiple fire crews attended a fire in a central Christchurch apartment building on Thursday night after smoke and flames were seen coming from the top floor of the building.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson confirmed they were called to the building on Tuam St at 8.10pm after receiving multiple calls from the public and an automatic fire alarm call-out from the site.

Multiple crews from Christchurch Central, Spreydon, Wigram and Ilam attended, but initially struggled to find the source of the fire.

The spokesperson said the fire was eventually found in a central lift shaft and was extinguished at 9.15pm. He was not sure if the fire was under investigation.

A witness who was a block away when the fire broke out told Stuff she heard the building evacuation alarm and saw smoke and flames coming from the top floor.

While the flames were gone within a minute, she saw smoke coming from the building for 20 to 30 minutes.

The building was handed back to the property owner at 10pm, according to the Fenz spokesperson.