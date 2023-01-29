SDC residents stung with higher rates penalties

A Southland District Council spokesperson says its staff make multiple attempts to try and contact all ratepayers with overdue instalments, to find out why payments haven’t been made.

Southland District residents are paying more in rates penalties this year thanks to a 9% rates rise set six months ago.

Southland District Council figures show $344,000 in rates penalties have been imposed on its residents in the first six months of this financial year.

A council spokesperson said about 70% of the year’s penalties had been collected and the figure was expected to total about $485,000 by the end of the financial year - equivalent to the 2020-21 figure which was the highest of the previous five years, and $60,000 more than last year.

Penalties are applied for late payment of rates [10% on each of the four instalments and then 10% on the total balance owing on July 1 each year].

A council spokesperson said the increase in penalties was not due to fewer residents paying their rates.

“It’s the higher value of rates, given this year’s rates increase, flowing through to proportionally higher penalties.”

Last winter, the council raised rates by 9.25% despite a plea from Age Concern to keep the increase down.

At the time, Age Concern Southland manager Janette Turner urged the council to reconsider its planned rates rise, saying the elderly in the community were already in a “heightened state” after two years of Covid-19 and rising costs of living.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff “We said they couldn’t afford it, and if they aren’t paying their rates, it’s showing they couldn't.” Age Concern Southland manager Janette Turner.

On Friday, Turner said the increase in rates penalties this year was a flow on from the 9.25% rates rise.

“We said they couldn’t afford it, and if they aren’t paying their rates, it’s showing they couldn't.”

Grey Power Southland manager Stephnie de Ruyter said inflationary pressures were such that some people just didn’t have the money to pay all their bills, particularly those on fixed incomes.

The increase in rates penalties collected by the district council was one thing, “but I am thinking about the people who don’t have the 10% and who can’t afford the rates in the first place.”

Robyn Edie/Stuff Grey Power Southland manager Stephnie de Ruyter says inflationary pressures are such that some people just don't have the money to pay all their bills.

Southland District Mayor Rob Scott urged residents struggling to pay their rates to speak with council staff early to work out a plan, saying the council didn’t want added stress on ratepayers.

The council needed to collect the rates, but it didn’t go in with a big stick, he said.

It was important people knew government assistance was available for [low income] ratepayers, he said.

A council spokesperson said its staff made multiple attempts to try and contact all ratepayers with overdue instalments, to find out why payments hadn’t been made.

This was often a long and difficult process as contact details changed and people sometimes didn’t want to engage with the council.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Southland District Mayor Rob Scott urges residents struggling to pay their rates to speak with council staff early so a plan can be worked out.

“If our rates staff are able to make contact they will work with the ratepayer in an effort to make an arrangement for repayment. They will always offer the Government rates rebate if it’s applicable,” the spokesperson said.

The council had the option of referring a continued failure to pay overdue rates to a debt collector, but was “reluctant to do so”.

“Rather, the rates team will make strenuous efforts and multiple attempts to contact the ratepayer in an attempt to understand their situation and come to an arrangement ... to enable them to pay their rates.”

Beyond that, the council had an option of selling the relevant property in a rating sale, but it was a very lengthy process and the council had not completed a rating sale since 2016, the spokesperson said.

Southland District Council annual total rates penalty amounts collected:

2017-18 – $446,319

2018-19 – $446,200

2019-20 – $458,344

2020-21 – $485,522

2021-22 – $426,028

First six months of 2022-23 – $344,000 and final figure expected to be about $485,000.