Ngā Taonga staff will work a four-day week - but get paid the same

Ngā Taonga, the national audiovisual archive, will move to a four day work week from February. Pictured: Ngā Taonga Sound + Vision's Motutawa Avalon facility. (File photo)

Staff at the government-funded audiovisual archive Ngā Taonga will get Fridays off without facing a pay cut.

The national archive is the first publicly-funded organisation to adopt the four-day work week without changing pay, according to the Public Service Association national secretary Kerry Davies​.

She hoped it was the start of a change in the public service. “We’ve had the five-day week for such a long time, it seems old-fashioned. I hope this is heralding the start of a significant change across New Zealand.”

From February all Ngā Taonga staff can work 32.5 hours per week without a reduction in pay, chief executive Honiana Love​ said in a statement.

READ MORE:

* Chris Hipkins' big stocktake: Here's what his Government could 'reprioritise'

* The Whole Truth: Has the proportion of public servants grown?

* Co-governance is less controversial than Christopher Luxon makes out



Under the new arrangement, staff will be able to choose from three working patterns. They can choose to either work four days with Fridays off, work normal weeks with reduced hours, or work reduced hours with alternate Fridays off.

“This new way of working embodies our values as an organisation to help improve wellbeing and cultivate a sense of belonging,” Love said.

4 Day Week campaigner Charlotte Lockhart​ believes the tide has turned towards the four-day week in New Zealand. “This is the time,” she said.

Rob Stock / Stuff Perpetual Guardian has been a champion of the four day week (video first published in 2020).

Midway through last year she encouraged the public service to move towards flexible working and said it was disappointing to see the government not taking up the idea.

Lockhart said the benefits are proven – workers are more productive, get more sleep, enjoy being at work more and get behind initiatives aimed at increasing productivity per hour.

Now she’s thrilled to see it happening at Ngā Taonga. “It’s huge internationally and HR teams are being asked all the time whether they can offer benefits like this.”

The four-day week was trialled at Ngā Taonga from June 2022, along with professional training to boost productivity. The trial saw a 30% increase in staff well-being, in a post-lockdown environment where staff were struggling.

The PSA and employees were “actively engaged” in the trial and their feedback was taken on board by Ngā Taonga’s leadership when deciding how to roll out the four-day week, said Davies.

“Good on Ngā Taonga for doing the mahi on this and taking the lead in the public sector and moving with the times. Up until now the private sector has been taking the lead on this.”

MARK TAYLOR/Waikato Times Public Service Association national secretary Kerry Davies hopes the four day work week will become more widespread in the public sector.

Results from the trial showed staff were able to meet their usual workload even with the reduced hours.

“In a tightening labour market, having a point of difference is key,” Love said.

“Adopting this unique, people-centric way of working not only reflects our values and fosters wellbeing at a foundational level, but we hope it will help us attract and retain staff.”

Others were not so positive. National’s public service spokesperson, Simeon Brown, said Ngā Taonga, which is independent but government-funded, could organise its workforce how it chose.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National’s public service spokesperson Simeon Brown says the party would not support a broader roll-out in the public service. (File photo)

But he was opposed to any broader roll-out which could lead to bloating in the core public service. “There’s a real need to ensure increased productivity... people are paid to perform their jobs.”

Working shorter hours but getting paid the same was “not how it works in the private sector”, and would create a need for more people to do the same amount of work, he said.

Flexible workplace consultant Gillian Brookes​ said there was a false perception that long hours meant productivity.

“We need to let go of our hard-wired positive correlation between hours worked and productivity achieved. It's not based in reality, only in our minds.”

SUPPLIED Workplace expert Gillian Brookes says a four-day working week was likely to grow in popularity in 2023.

More of the public service switching to a four-day week would see a rise in productivity, a drop in stress levels, less burnout, and it would be easier to attract and retain staff – “without a single additional dollar in pay cheques”, Brookes said.

But there was an elephant in the room, she cautioned. If the public service switched to a four-day week but the rest of New Zealand businesses lagged behind, it could create a “them and us” culture.

“This could be really divisive and create new problems for our country ... What I’d like to see is the public service take the lead and very publicly move to the four-day week, while encouraging the rest of New Zealand to follow suit.”