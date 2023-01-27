One arrested, two still on the run after violent carjacking and knife pulled on car chase witness

Palmerston North man William Puha had a knife pulled on him when he chased a person who was fleeing a police car chase.

A man who witnessed a police chase had two of his vehicles damaged and a knife pulled on him, with police still hunting two of the people involved.

Palmerston North man William Puha was at home on Ruahine St on Friday morning when he heard sirens approaching, part of an incident where a 19-year-old has been arrested, a firearm recovered and one person has been treated for a head wound.

Puha said he saw a silver car pull out to pass two other cars on a corner, then lost control and smashed into the back of his ute, which was parked on the road and got shunted forward into his other vehicle, damaging all three cars.

“He must have got to close to the other car and tried to correct himself and it was too late and he hit into the arse of my truck. I’m quite surprised he got out he was going that fast.”

Puha said the silver car bounced back, then a young man got out of the car and ran down his neighbour’s driveway.

“I followed him and he jumped the neighbour’s gate and I jumped the gate. While he was running he had a bag on his shoulder and as I was chasing him saying ‘stop’ he had his hand in the pouch trying to get whatever he had.

“He got it out and turned around to me and then I turned and ran.”

The man from the car had pulled a knife. An armed police officer had arrived, so the offender took off again.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Two of William Puha’s vehicles were damaged when a person fleeing police crashed into the two cars on Ruahine St.

Manawatū Area Commander Phillip Ward said one person had been arrested and police were still looking for two others following the serious incident.

Police had noticed a person of interested speeding on State Highway 57 at Aokautere about 7.20am.

The car failed to stop and was not pursued, but was spotted 10 minutes later. Road spikes were deployed and the car was spiked by police near Ashhurst and it stopped on SH3, near Hacketts Rd

Police were told one of the occupants was armed and they had stopped motorists on the highway and took two vehicles, injuring one person.

“The victims who had their vehicles taken were shaken, and one has been treated for a head wound,” Ward said.

“Given the immediate threat to the public, a pursuit was then authorised.”

Police chased the vehicle through Palmerston North but called it off as it became too dangerous.

The fleeing car crashed shortly afterwards, with police arresting a 19-year-old man near Ruahine St.

The armed offenders squad and police were hunting for two more men.

“We know many people in our community will be shaken by the events of this morning and police are making a number of inquiries to locate the outstanding offenders,” Ward said.

A spokesperson for Hato Hone St John said an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle were sent to the scene at Ashhurst where two patients in a minor condition were treated at the scene.