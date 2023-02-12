'Outed and shunned': Transgender asylum seekers 'dead-named' until residency

A refugee seeking medical treatment in New Zealand felt unsafe and embarrassed using identification documents with their former name and gender.

Asylum seekers who are transgender are unable to change their name on official documents until granted residency – a process which often takes several years. In the meantime, they are forced to use outdated identification, often with the wrong name and or gender, Mildred Armah reports.

Tamir* (they/them) came to New Zealand in 2015, fleeing persecution in their home country where being transgender, politically active, and from an ethnic minority background, made it unsafe to remain.

The only form of identification they brought with them was their passport, with a name and gender which they felt did not accurately reflect their identity.

“I've always wanted to amend my name and gender, but it was not an option for me in the country I was born in. There was no access to gender-affirming healthcare either,” Tamir says.

READ MORE:

* US airport security screening to become more gender-neutral

* LGBTQIA+ advocates back Green Party's call for a ministry for rainbow communities

* Covid-19: Concerns raised over 'deadnaming' on vaccine passes



After being granted refugee status, Tamir finally felt safe enough to live as who they are. However, identification became a huge barrier for them to access essential services after they started taking hormones and went by a new name.

“The issues started when my voice and physical appearance started to change. Every time I went to the bank, the hospital, the pharmacy or for a lab test, I was questioned.

“The personal details of me they had on the system were from my passport, and I no longer looked like the name and gender on that document.”

Tamir says staff would ask why their database had a name and gender that did not match their appearance, forcing Tamir to explain they were transgender, and could not have those details changed legally, until they were granted residency.

Netflix The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone reveals the memories of an Australian transgender teen, as she helps change laws, affirms her gender, finds her voice and emerges into adulthood.

When Tamir was finally granted residency, they were able to legally amend their name and gender, and obtain a refugee travel document with these details. However, they continued to get questioned whenever they used this document.

“Staff often would not accept, or question the validity of my refugee travel document, because they only recognised passports.”

Tamir says even when they managed to persuade staff the refugee travel document is a valid identity document, they often still prioritised their long expired passport, and insisted on using the outdated name and gender written on it.

“Every time this happened, I was forced to out myself publicly not only as transgender, but also as a refugee. Sometimes this happened in front of people from my country of origin. I felt really unsafe.”

In New Zealand, name changes are made under the Births, Deaths, Marriages and Relationships Registration Act 1995.

To be eligible, a person needs to be “a New Zealand citizen or is entitled, under the Immigration Act 2009, to be in New Zealand indefinitely”.

There are only two visa types which provide the right to be in New Zealand indefinitely – permanent resident and resident visa.

For refugees such as Tamir, who came outside the quota programme, a residence class visa which has an expiry date of “indefinitely” is needed before they become eligible for a name change.

But for many, obtaining residency can take several years. Tamir says meanwhile, they are forced to use identification with the wrong name and/or gender marker and “suffer the pain of being dead-named and the danger of being outed and shunned”.

Tamir says even one receptionist managed to change their name and gender on the database. However, different DHBs, hospital departments and GPs would still refer to them using the previous name.

“Prescriptions and lab test forms would be labelled inconsistently as a result and when it didn’t match the personal information in their database, the pharmacy or lab test would reject the prescriptions and blood test form.”

Tamir says every time they attended an appointment they would be questioned at reception in a waiting room often filled with people.

“It was embarrassing. Everyone would just stare at me. It was enough to stop me from going into hospital when I needed to, just to avoid the embarrassment.”

Over the last four years, Rainbow Path, a peer support and advocacy group for rainbow asylum seekers and refugees has been lobbying for an official form of photo ID people born overseas can access, where they can choose their correct name and gender.

Supplied Jack Byrne said when identity documents have an old photo, name and gender marker, they make it unsafe or impossible for an asylum seeker or refugee to do practical things like open a bank account.

Jack Byrne, from Rainbow Path, says legal gender recognition should be available for all transgender and non-binary people , regardless of their immigration status.

“When identity documents have an old photo, and wrong name and gender marker, they make it unsafe or impossible for an asylum seeker or refugee to do things like open a bank account, rent a home, get a job, travel, or access health services.”

Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand national digital services’ group manager and chief technology officer Michael Dreyer​ says health providers are responsible for ensuring NHI patient information is accurate and current and, “they are obligated to do so each time a patient presents for a health service”.

“We recognise patient management systems across providers are not always linked and this is likely the cause of distress for people who have changed their name.”

Work was under way simplify and nationalise data collectionso secure information sharing between health providers would be more seamless.

Dreyer says official proof of identification is frequently required within healthcare settings, and this can cause problems for those who have no official identification documents that match the name they have recorded against their NHI.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF The Auckland Pride March in 2021.

He says the “preferred name” field on forms for NHI recording and updating of information does not have to reflect the name documented on their passport, as long as the person’s identity has been clearly established.

“Te Whatu Ora takes a practical approach to this in recognition of the sensitivity of the issue... . People can change both their name and gender on the NHI system by contacting their regular health professional or the Ministry of Health contact centre.”

Jeff Montgomery​, registrar-general of Births, Deaths and Marriages says there were no plans to change the eligibility requirements for a name change under the Act

“However, we are working towards improving the ability of people in New Zealand to share their identity information digitally.”

*Name changed to protect identity.